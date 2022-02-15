“BLACK HISTORY MONTH! BRING BRIAN FLORES TO DONDA SPORTS”: Kanye West pauses his attack on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to show support for ex-Dolphins coach amidst legal battle with the NFL

Brian Flores’ life has been flipped upside down as of late, and in the darkness, an unforeseen ally in Kanye West has come to his side, showing support for him.

The Miami Dolphins hired Flores in 2019 to turn their franchise around, and he did just that. In Flores’ first season, the Dolphins didn’t too well as they were still in the process of turning things around and implementing Flores’ system, but in the 2020-21 seaosn they made a massive leap.

They finished the year 10-6, barely missing the playoffs and their first winning season since the 2016-17 season. This last season, the Dolphins finished 9-8, their second straight winning season. The Dolphins started the year terribly, but a late push nearly landed them in the playoffs again. Flores’ tenure looked very promising.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Dolphins fired him, opening up a wave of controversy and even legal issues. Flores claimed the Dolphins were paying him to lose and that the league in general was racist as representation for African American people in coaching positions is minimal.

After the Texans announced they hired Lovie Smith today, Brian Flores’ attorneys released this statement: pic.twitter.com/3njAv54YC5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2022

Kanye West comes to Brian Flores’ support

When Flores came out saying that he was being paid to lose games, it sent a disturbing wave of shame throughout the league. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is being investigated for this claim, and apparently there is truth to what Flores said. He was reportedly being offered $100,000 for each loss in the 2019 season.

There’s a belief that the NFL will eventually conclude that Stephen Ross did indeed offer Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019. If that happens, Ross could be forced to sell the Dolphins. https://t.co/lIlG6dSvhy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 14, 2022

If those reports do come true, then there is a strong chance that Ross will be forced to sell the team. Aside from that, Flores also noted racism in the hiring process this offseason. Of course, the most glaring example is with the New York Giants.

The NFL implemented ‘The Rooney Rule’ as a measure to increase representation for minority head coaches by requiring NFL teams with a coaching vacancy to interview at least one diverse coach.

The Giants had already found their head coach in Brian Daboll, but because of the rule, they decided to interview Flores with no intention of signing him. This came out through a text chain between Bill Belichick and Brian Flores where Belichick congratulated Flores for a job he never got.

Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job. Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. pic.twitter.com/Y686XcjYC3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022

Flores is now suing the NFL for racism in the hiring process, and in the middle of Black History Month, hip-hop icon Kanye West decided to show support for him. Kanye has currently made waves in the news for taking shots at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and their affiliates on social media. Those posts have since been deleted along with the post where he showed support for Flores, but people were able to capture what it said before it was gone.

He posted a picture of Flores with the caption “ME AND MY DAD ARE ON THE PHONE AND HE BROUGHT YOU UP TO ME SENDING YOU LOVE AND PUBLIC SUPPORT,” and a screenshot of a comment saying, “BLACK HISTORY MONTH! BRING HIM TO DONDA SPORTS.”

Kanye West took a break from his celebrity beefs Tuesday morning to post in support of former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores. https://t.co/oTGd8FmqC2 — FOX29WFLX (@FOX29WFLX) February 15, 2022

Of course, Donda is the creative content brand that Kanye founded, the name of his most recent album, and comes from his mother’s name.

