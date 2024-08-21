Ex-NFL Star Drew Bledsoe Throws Shade at Tua Tagovailoa Over Brian Flores Comments

Tua Tagovailoa’s interview with Dan Le Batard became the talk of the town when the Dolphins QB criticized his former HC Brian Flores, calling him a terrible coach who undermined his confidence. Tagovailoa’s opinion on Flores has since sparked division, with many supporting him while others, like Drew Bledsoe, have criticized the QB, calling him disrespectful.

During his appearance on Good Morning Football, the former Patriots QB gave his two cents on the matter, having played under old-school coaches like Belichick, Parcells, and others.

Drew argued that speaking harshly about a former coach with unconventional methods is not a good look for Tua as a player. Regardless of any personal issues or feelings about the individual, for the former NFL QB, it’s unsportsmanlike to speak negatively about them.

He also wholeheartedly believes that Tagovailoa’s openness is indicative of a shift in the NFL, where players feel justified in expressing their opinions without much forethought. Playing under old-school coaches you needed to have a thicker skin, a quality lacking in younger players. That’s why franchises have gravitated towards younger coaches, leaving old heads like Bill Belichick unemployed.

“I don’t think it’s great optics for Tua. I don’t think it’s ever cool to take shots at somebody after they are gone, but it’s also indicative of where the game has gone.”

Younger coaches are better equipped to handle emerging players, fostering a positive environment. So, it’s not surprising that Tua felt stifled by Flores, who came from Belichick’s coaching tree.

That said, although Flores is no longer an NFL head coach, he remains active in the league as the defensive coordinator for the Vikings. During his press conference, Tagovailoa’s comments were the first topic addressed, and Flores promptly shared his side of the story.

Flores responds to Tua’s criticism

Rather than escalating the situation, Flores took the high road, stating that he was happy for Tua’s success. Reflecting on the situation, he asserted that he could have handled the situation more delicately.

“I think part of coaching is correcting. I’m always going to correct. I’m always going to have a high standard. And I think, look, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on the situation, reflecting on the situation and communication.”

“I think there’s things that I could do better for sure, and I’ve grown in that way, and I’ve tried to apply the things that I could do better and the things that I’ve learned over the last two, three years,” Flores continued.

Flores argued that his role as a coach is to address issues and strive for excellence. He insisted that he had done precisely that, using the methods he was familiar with, but acknowledged that his approach might not resonate with everyone. Nevertheless, he is actively seeking to improve and evolve as a coach.