“An Apple hasn’t ruined this many lives since the garden of Eden”: NFL players roast Eli Apple after getting embarrassed by Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl

Eli Apple gave up one of the biggest plays of his career to Cooper Kupp that ultimately cost the Bengals the Super Bowl. And then got slammed by NFL players for it.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple made plenty of enemies this past season. First slamming the fans bases of the Saints and the Giants, his 2 former teams. And then only made more enemies with his trash-talking this postseason, despite an average showing up to the Super Bowl.

And then on the biggest night of his career, Apple gave up the game-winning touchdown that the Bengals offence could not overcome. Down 16-20, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp almost single-handedly marched down the field up to the 1-yard line. And then Kupp shook Eli Apple for the game-winning score with less than a minute left in regulation.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Eli Apple has been the nearest defender on 3 TD this postseason. That ties him with KC’s Mike Hughes for the most of any individual defender this postseason. Apple was the nearest defender on Cooper Kupp’s TD in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/jEV74kzDRh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

NFL players roasted Eli Apple after getting cooked by Cooper Kupp.

All I see is Apple Pack or this burnt toast pic on Twitter…. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

whew, somebody was QUICK to Eli Apple’s Wikipedia 😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A2WO8PXqht — Stephen Nelson (@StephenNelson) February 14, 2022

All I see is Apple Pack or this burnt toast pic on Twitter…. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022