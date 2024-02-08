What Is the Rooney Rule That NFL Is Attracting Scrutiny For?

While the NFL has had its share of scrutiny over the years over all sorts of accusations—ranging from officiating blunders to even racism—it’s quite surprising how a rule that the league implemented to fight one of these problems has since backfired on them. We are, of course, talking about the Rooney Rule, which has landed the league itself in hot waters after a conservative legal group filed a federal civil rights complaint against the NFL.

Before delving into the legal dilemma, let’s discuss what the Rooney Rule actually is. Following this season’s Black Monday, you must have noticed how there have been more than a few coaching vacancies around the league. Even before the playoffs had concluded, there were numerous reports of hiring in the league, whether it was for the head coaching position or any other crucial role in the management lounge. But if you didn’t know, a crucial aspect of the process involves the management interviewing minority candidates, at least two, to be exact—before making the final decision.

Moreover, they must interview at least one external minority candidate for a coordinator job or any senior position (team president/senior executive). For the latter, female candidates can be interviewed as well instead of the minority candidate, according to Sports Illustrated.

This rule was introduced back in 2003 and has seen its share of changes over the years. Franchises must consider minority or female candidates for a QB coach in today’s day and age. This also comes with a few benefits: if a franchise manages to develop a minority talent that later secures a head coaching or GM position on another NFL team, the former will be awarded a third-round compensatory pick for two straight years.

As we have cleared out the air, your initial impression of the rule might be fairly positive. So, you must be wondering why it landed the league in a lawsuit.

Former Legal Group to Donald Trump’s Adviser Challenges Rooney Rule

America First Legal (AFL) — led by former Donald Trump advisor Stephen Miller — alleges that the league’s interviewing policy is in direct violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. They further claim that this law limits the hiring process and categorizes candidates based on race rather than skills, as per FOX.

The legal group also asserts that in the past two decades, several franchises went on to organize sham interviews for minority candidates just to check the Rooney Rule Box. Moreover, they claim that this hectic process restricts the interviewing of genuinely well-qualified candidates — hindering the selection of a well-suited individual. This puts minorities in a position where they are called upon just to tick a box.

It’s worth bringing up when former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the NFL, alleging the NY Giants only interviewed him to tick the box.

It’s also worth noting that the league is now up 4 minority coaches to a total of 9 after they got hired last month around the league.

So, it can be argued that the changes are there, even if they are slow. It’s also understandable why the legal group is trying to fight against this. How about you? Do you think the Rooney Rule works?