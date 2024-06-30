Bo Nix Has One Intangible That Shadows Young Tom Brady

After a horrid past few seasons, all eyes will be on the Denver Broncos, who have secured a top QB prospect in Bo Nix. While Bo’s college accolades speak for themselves when compared to his contemporaries, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, netizens have observed that the Broncos QB lacks the “IT” factor. However, Schlereth & Evans of Denver Sports 104.3 believe that the rookie has an intangible that only Tom Brady exhibited in his early days.

While it’s unfair to compare anyone with the GOAT of football, it’s true that Brady wasn’t the most naturally gifted player when he was drafted by the Patriots. He wasn’t the most physically capable player, nor was he an incredibly fast or skillful runner. What set Brady apart were his intangibles.

His insatiable hunger to excel, consistency, and ability to naturally lead and never give up made him the GOAT. Even former Patriots Offensive Guard Damien Woody recently revealed it was Brady’s intangibles that made the Patriots take note of him.

“Damien Woody said the first time that they [New England Patriots] really sensed that they had something really special in Brady was him talking about his command of the offense… not ‘Oh My God, you should have seen some of the throws he made at practice’… ‘What an arm’ or ‘You should have seen his escapability and mobility,'” Schlereth said. “Nope, it was never sold that way or that was never the way that the Patriots at that point formed their opinion of Brady. It was that the dude has such a command of the offense and instills that confidence.”

After recalling what Woody had said, Schlereth argued that this is why the argument against Nix doesn’t make sense. Since the early draft predictions, Nix has been heralded as an astute reader of the game. However, the internet discourse has completely disregarded this aspect of his game, much to Broncos fans like Schlereth’s dismay.

“I think sometimes in the wake of Bo Nix’ drafting, when you make a big deal or you try to sell people on the idea of wow this guy is so good at picking up information, picking up an offense and being able to talk about the offense… say being a supercomputer, it’s almost like ‘Okay is that really you know a skill that’s going to set you apart from all the other great quarterbacks in the NFL?’”

But the Denver Sports 104.3 host revealed that he finds solace in Woody’s revelation because there is an uncanny parallel between Bo and young Brady today.

“When you hear Woody talk about Brady and the command of the offense as a real strength, well that gives me a lot of hope for a guy like Bo Nix because if this is his undeniable strength, well it was an undeniable strength for Tom Brady and he’s arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, so it does matter.”

Moreover, the host added that while Brady’s talents came forth at a later part of his career due to the presence of a giant like Drew Brees, Nix has an edge over Brady in this matter as he is set to be the talisman of the Broncos.

The points put forth are completely valid. Statistically, too, Bo Nix is a quality QB, regardless of what netizens might say. His final year at Oregon saw him score a whopping 45 TDs and notch up 4508 passing yards.

Moreover, the fact that Bo was selected for a rare mentorship opportunity with Tom Brady and Jay Z further speaks volumes about his potential.

Bo Nix Spends Time With Tom Brady and Jay Z

Earlier this month, billionaire entrepreneur Michael Rubin [CEO of Fanatics] invited the top picks of the 2024 draft for a brunch with the GOAT Tom Brady and rapper Jay Z. Apart from Nix, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were the other QBs invited.

As per Rubin, the session was a masterclass on sports and business by Jay Z and Tom Brady. The motive of Rubin behind the gathering was to help the future elite talents fulfill their potential by having a holistic understanding of the business of sports today.

“Breakfast with Jay and Tom > $500k but seriously awesome morning with Tom Brady and Jay Z and out Fanatics rookies discussing sports and business!” wrote Rubin. “Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared – this was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap.”

That being said, Nix has already been earmarked by industry veterans as a top talent. Moreover, under the guidance of Sean Payton, the former Oregon Ducks star also benefits from an attack-minded coach who can aid in his development. With the Broncos eyeing for a comeback this season, Bo Nix is the man to watch out for!