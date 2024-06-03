“This is a Great Fit For Nix”: No. 12 Draft Pick Gains Edge Amid Peyton Manning’s Backing, NFL Reporter Reveals

Another off-season, another QB competition in the Broncos. Ever since Peyton Manning’s retirement after the Super Bowl 50 win, the Denver QB room has had immense competition. There have been 13 starting quarterbacks in the Broncos since Manning’s retirement. And 2024 is no different – with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson in the mix. If reports are real, Draft No.12 pick Bo Nix has already gained an advantage over the experienced Wilson and young Stidham because of a few factors.

NFL reporter James Palmer recently spoke about why the odds are in favor of the Broncos’ No.10 quarterback. Speaking at the Up & Adams Show on Friday, Palmer revealed Nix might be the front-runner, given the “worst QB room” the Broncos have ever seen.

Additionally, Palmer reasoned former Broncos legend Peyton Manning endorses Nix’s starting role because of his elite talent. According to the NFL journo, this is primarily because he trusts rookie QBs to excel in their first season as they seem to work harder than the other players. In addition, the Sean Payton factor too seems to favor Nix in his starting year, adds Palmer.

“He is in that building all the time. He believes playing as a rookie is huge. Yes, he set the rookie-interception record that he’d like some rookie QB to break this year. But he thinks that experience for Bo Nix would be big. He thinks this is a great fit for Nix.”

Meanwhile, despite the support of Manning and Broncos HC, there is another development in the Broncos QB room which is likely to make the judgment call tougher for the front office in 2024. It is the resurgence of Zach Wilson after his miserable run with the Jets.

Zach Wilson’s OTA Form Poses a Challenge for Bo Nix

Palmer revealed that Zach Wilson had shown drastic improvement in his game, which could make it hard for Nix, to seal his QB spot. In what turned out to be an honest evaluation, the NFL reporter spoke about what he saw at the OTA during the Up & Adams show.

“The other part I do find interesting is Zach Wilson. Because the arm talent being there on Thursday next to Stidham, next to Bo Nix was just standing out. He threw some dimes, and I am fascinated by his talent winding up with somebody like Sean Payton.”

Palmer’s endorsement of Wilson came at a time when Sean Payton revealed the rookie no.12 draft pick is likely to be their starting QB. Even though Bo Nix has almost sealed the QB1 spot, the history of QB competition within the Broncos, and Peyton’s track record of making unforeseen changes would mean that the young man would have to be at his consistent best to seal the spot permanently.

However, the larger question will be answered when the Broncos start their campaign against the Seahawks on September 9. Will Zach Wilson outmatch Bo Nix and prove Peyton Manning wrong?