“Bo Nix Vs Botox”: Nikki Glaser Hilariously Roasts Broncos and the Chargers After TNF Matchup

Since her hilarious performance in The Roast of Tom Brady, Nikki Glaser has become one of the beloved comedians in the NFL world. After making everyone burst into laughter by calling Brady a “Ken Doll that was microwaved,” Nikki’s popularity skyrocketed. She’s back at it. Bo Nix, the Broncos and the Chargers are the latest targets of Glaser’s razor-sharp jokes.

One of the best roasts in the final edition of “Late Hits with Nikki Glaser” on Amazon TNF was her describing the Broncos-Chargers match as “Bo Nix vs Botox”.

“Tonight was Denver vs LA. It was Bo Nix vs Botox as both teams valiantly fought for the Ultimate Prize in football – the chance to eventually get obliterated by the Chiefs.”

That was a strong start, but it was only the tip of the iceberg, as she proceeded to obliterate them one by one. Her funniest line about the Broncos was that the team no longer has any superstars.

This observation was honest and a bit hurtful. Following Russell Wilson’s exit in March, the Broncos don’t have a certified star in their ranks anymore.

“The Broncos offense started off hot with passes to guys named Nate Atkins, Blake Watson, and Michael Burton. The Broncos are the only team in the NFL where having names on jerseys doesn’t really help. This team has fewer Stars than an Amazon Prime original series.”

Next up on Nikki’s radar was Charger’s talisman, Justin Herbert, who became the topic of the joke due to his mustache. She observed that Herbert’s mustache on his baby face makes him look like a character in a Christmas flick, “Holidays & Confused”.

“The Chargers actually decided to bolt up with masterful drives led by Justin Herbert, a quiet man… which I guess is why he lets his mustache do the talking. He looks like he’d star in a Hallmark Christmas movie called “Holidays and confused”.

Nikki hit the jackpot with Mr.Beast segment, where she managed to troll the Broncos, the Chargers, and the YouTuber in a single joke.

“The Broncos continued using their roster of Mr. Beast contest winners to just steamroll the Chargers. That’s right kids, Mr. Beast was here tonight.”

Nikki’s ability to captivate audiences with her playful jibes has earned her a growing following in the NFL community. Other NFL teams and players take note – you could be Glaser’s next target!