Nikki Glaser Says Her Success at the Roast of Tom Brady Is Making Her Feel Like Taylor Swift

Nikki Glaser’s standout performance at the Tom Brady Roast has undoubtedly made her shine under the spotlight. With her razor-sharp wit and comedic timing that left everyone in stitches, she earned widespread acclaim as the MVP of the event. Despite the newfound attention, Nikki remains grounded, albeit with a new feel to her status.

In the wake of Sunday’s roast, Nikki Glaser couldn’t help but draw a parallel between her current situation and that of pop sensation Taylor Swift. In a recent episode of her ‘Nikki Glaser Podcast‘, the comedian and actress candidly expressed how her sudden increase in popularity made her feel similar to pop icon Taylor Swift, who has a massive Swifties fanbase. She likened the whole experience to Taylor announcing her album or revealing her new boyfriend.

“It’s all about me, you know, taping specials and other roasts where I’ve had really good showings, but I’ve never felt like Taylor Swift until last night,” Nikki shared. “It’s like I feel undeserving like I didn’t ask for all this attention. I don’t know if I wanted it.”

This comparison to Taylor Swift’s experiences was indeed a very intriguing one. But, for Nikki Glaser, who tickled the audience with her jokes on Brady, while keeping it cool throughout and not touching on promised topics like his kids, the limelight has been brighter since the show. Despite the overwhelming response to her performance, Nikki remains humble and reflective about her newfound fame.

Nikki Glaser’s Growing Popularity after the Tom Brady Roast

Nikki Glaser’s popularity has soared to new heights, evident in her social media presence. The comedian herself noted the increase in her Instagram followers on the podcast, sharing, “I have 1.1 million followers now. I got that 0.1 b**ches. I’ve been waiting for that one.”

This surge in followers, from 1 million to 1.1 million, shows fan’s growing interest in her comedic talent and personality. Currently, she boasts an impressive 1.2 million followers on Instagram, moving further up from her 1 million followers, which she wanted to cross at all costs.

In addition to her social media milestone, Nikki recently unveiled her new single titled “Someday You’ll Die by Nikki Glaser.” Excited about her latest musical endeavor, she encouraged her fans to listen, expressing confidence that they would enjoy it.

“I have a new single out. Go listen. I bet you’ll like it,” wrote Glaser in her announcement.

Further evidence of Nikki’s rising fame came from Netflix US, which honored her in a clever wordplay featured in their Instagram bio. Nikki herself shared a screenshot of the bio, where Netflix US referred to her as “nikKING Glaser,” a playful nod to her comedic skills and growing influence amongst the fans for her presentation at Tom Brady’s GROAT.

With her increasing popularity and diverse talents, Nikki Glaser continues to captivate audiences. And as she crosses several milestones and unveils personal projects, her upcoming endeavors will be awaited.