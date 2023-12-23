“Brady’s Selfish, Man”: Gilbert Arenas Jokingly Trolls Tom Brady for Not Maximising on Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Riches

Tom Brady‘s personal life became a matter of public attention towards the end of his NFL career. His retirement came in the midst of his divorce from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Nearly everyone under the sun has had a take on the divorce, now NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas thinks it was selfish of Brady to let go of his ex-wife.

Arenas, on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Nightcap‘, said he would’ve never chosen to play over marriage, giving up his cleats for a higher-earning partner. While Bündchen has denied any speculations of their divorce being a product of Tom Brady’s unwillingness to retire from the league, the narrative has nevertheless persisted. The NBA legend bought into the same narrative as he jestingly said,

“Man, Brady’s selfish man…! That’s a white privilege right there. All the broke girls I done dated and you tell me someone makes more than me and I’m not going to stop? I’m done. Take my cleats. Have ’em. What do you talking about?”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady is worth $300 million while Bündchen’s net worth is at $400 million. However, in 2022, the 7x Super Bowl champion was worth $250 million, nearly half of what Bündchen was worth. This jump in net worth indicates that Brady never stopped hustling, even post-retirement.

Tom Brady’s Relentless Pursuit of Greatness

Tom Brady’s dedication to the sport was immense and obvious. After a prolific career spanning over two decades, Brady gave it his all at the age where most athletes have already retired. Arenas’ comments about the 3x MVP came in response to Sharpe’s sentiments in the same vein, as the NFL Hall of Famer highlighted the sacrifices Brady made to keep playing in the league:

“The greater the person, the greater the sacrifices that they’ve made. And there is no balance for greatness. Anybody tell you (anything else) they lying. Look at Peyton Manning, how much time he put in film study? Brady, how many women you think would have rolled out given the same circumstances…You gotta be selfish to be great.”

And his pursuit for greatness is not coming to an end anytime soon. Despite going through a divorce and retirement, Brady took no time off as he dipped his toes in almost every sports and business venture imaginable. From his Fox contract as an analyst to his partnership with aeronautical behemoth Delta Airlines, he’s been making quite some business moves.

Since his retirement, the future HoFer has built quite the sports team portfolio as a stakeholder. After acquiring a partial ownership stake in the WNBA’s Aces, he signed on to join the English soccer club Birmingham City FC and became the owner of a team in the UIM E1 World Championship, an electric boat racing league that will begin in 2024. Now, he has his sights set on the NFL, with ambitions of becoming a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Arenas may be right that Gisele Bündchen has more money than Brady but at the pace he’s going, he might be on par to be worth more than they were even as a couple.