Gisele Bündchen Net Worth: Supermodel Continues to Earn More Than Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

While their fans may still point fingers and stir up drama, Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, seem to be thriving in their respective lives post-divorce. Both are focused on growth, purpose, and success. Many believe one of the key reasons for their split, besides Brady’s reluctance to retire, was Gisele’s desire to return to her modeling career and other ventures. After stepping back from the spotlight to raise their children, the Brazilian supermodel has made a powerful return.

Just three months after giving birth to a son with her new partner, Joaquim Valente, Gisele is set to grace the cover of Vogue France’s June/July edition. Her comeback to the modeling world has not only reignited her public image but also continues to reflect in her rising net worth. As per Celebrity Networth, she earns approximately $40 million a year and holds a staggering net worth of $400 million, outpacing even NFL legends like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady, by comparison, brings in an estimated $30 million annually with a net worth of $300 million. Manning follows with a $250 million net worth and $18 million in annual earnings. While Aaron Rodgers edges Gisele in annual income at $50 million, his net worth is significantly lower, sitting at around $200 million, just half of hers.

So, how did Bündchen build such immense wealth?

From 2001 to 2017, Gisele was the highest-paid model in the world for 14 consecutive years. Her total career earnings from modeling and endorsements exceed $500 million. She has graced over 550 ad campaigns, appeared on more than 2,000 magazine covers, and walked in over 800 fashion shows. Though she’s no longer a regular on the runway, she has built an empire centered around lifestyle, sustainability, and wellness.

Her ventures include Sejaa Skincare, an eco-friendly beauty brand; Ipanema Sandals, a sustainable footwear line; and her bestselling memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Gisele has also made savvy real estate investments, with properties in Miami, New York City, Costa Rica, and Montana—her portfolio reportedly exceeds $100 million. Additionally, she continues to earn royalties from long-term brand partnerships.

Can Brady, Manning, or Rodgers ever surpass her?

Brady might. He signed a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox and has investments in multiple sports franchises, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, and Birmingham City. He has also merged his lifestyle brand, TB12, with NOBULL and secured endorsement deals with Delta Airlines, among others. As NFL franchise values continue to rise, even his small stake in the Raiders could yield significant returns over time.

Peyton Manning is also building a post-football empire through Omaha Productions, his media company, which is expanding rapidly with new shows and external investments. While it could eventually propel his net worth past Gisele’s, that outcome will likely take time.

As for Rodgers, his days in the NFL are winding down. Once he retires, his annual income will drop sharply. Unlike Brady or Manning, he is unlikely to step into broadcasting or large-scale media production. While he does have endorsements and real estate investments, surpassing Gisele Bündchen, who’s still landing Vogue covers at 45, just months after childbirth, seems unlikely.