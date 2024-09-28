Brandon Aubrey Vs Justin Tucker Salary Comparison: Which NFL Kicker Makes More Money?

Cowboys’ kicker Brandon Aubrey came under the limelight after he almost broke the NFL’s longest field goal record. The former soccer player has quickly gained a lot of popularity but where does his NFL deal stand compared to one of the top names in the league, Justin Tucker?

This season, Aubrey has 9 field goals with a 100% success rate in his 3 appearances. He gave a trailer of his solid form in the preseason with a 66-yard field goal in the Cowboys game against the Raiders. His good form has put him in direct competition with the league’s top kicker and future Hall of Famer, Justin Tucker.

In 2022, the veteran kicker was given a 4-year extension on his $6 million/year deal. This will make him one of the oldest active kickers in the NFL by the time his deal ends.

Meanwhile, Aubrey started his pro career as a soccer player in the MLS but dropped out after two seasons, he briefly moved to a desk job before finding his true calling, football. In 2023, the Cowboys signed him from a UFL team for a mere 3-year, $2.6 million deal.

He scored 36 goals in his debut season and broke the rookie record with 94.7% accuracy. This season, in the Ravens game, he scored a 65-yard kick to break the franchise record. And his performance quickly made him one of the best value-for-money deals in the league.

Justin Tucker, a player who made more than twice of Aubrey’s Cowboys deal per year, though seemed miles away from his usual form of being the league’s most accurate kicker and one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL. His poor run has been a concern for the Ravens as he has only completed 5 field goals in his 8 attempts with a 62.5% rate (his career average is 89.7%).

Tucker is in the last leg of his career whereas Aubrey is a promising prospect. So it will be interesting to see what will happen when Brandon’s Cowboys deal comes to an end next season.

Can Brandon Aubrey become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

In 2025, when Aubrey’s deal with the Cowboys ends, he will potentially be a target for many teams. When he broke the Dallas team’s long-standing kicking record previously, the young star received appreciation from the whole management including team owner Jerry Jones.

The team is actively spending top dollars to keep good players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and others, so it’s highly unlikely that the Cowboys would let Aubrey go even if it means making him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Currently, top kickers like Tucker and Chiefs’ Harrison Butker make $6,000,000 + and Aubrey can command a similar salary after the 2025 season if he manages to keep his form. The former soccer player has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career and becoming the highest-paid NFL kicker would be a fitting high in his journey.