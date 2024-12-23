“His Agent is Todd France”: Cowboys Insider Reminds Jerry Jones of Brandon Aubrey’s Contract After 50+ Field Goals Record

Brandon Aubrey has been a model of consistency since the Cowboys signed him from the USFL last season. While his accuracy has dipped from an impressive 94.7% in his debut season to 84.2% this year, he remains the team’s standout performer.

Once again, he delivered in today’s game against the Buccaneers, breaking the record for the most 50+ yard field goals in a single season.

Dallas Cowboys Insider Ed Werder believes Jerry Jones should have three things on his mind going into the off-season. The first is the future of Mike McCarthy as the HC of the franchise. The next is keeping money aside and allocating it to extend Aubrey’s contract, which will end in 2025.

Biggest question of Cowboys offseason once Jerry Jones decides fate of Mike McCarthy: how much money has the owner saved to allocate to Brandon Aubrey, who has just set the NFL record for most 50+ field goals in a season. His agent is Todd France. His other Cowboys client: Dak… — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) December 23, 2024

Securing an extension for Brandon Aubrey will require a substantial investment, as he has established himself as one of the league’s top kickers. However, the process could become more complex with Todd France as his agent. “His agent is Todd France. His other Cowboys client: Dak…,” Werder noted.

France, who also represents Dak Prescott, has twice negotiated record-breaking contracts for the quarterback with the Cowboys. Considering that Dak is the highest-paid quarterback right now, Jones needs to start worrying about Aubrey’s money now, especially after Aubrey’s latest milestone—breaking the record for the most 50+ yard field goals in a single season.

Against Tampa Bay, Aubrey delivered yet another stellar performance, nailing four field goals, including three from beyond 50 yards. His first was a 58-yarder, followed by a 49-yarder, another 58-yarder, and finally a 53-yard kick to cap off an impressive outing.

He has made eleven 50+ field goals on thirteen attempts. This includes two 60+ yard kicks. Only two kickers besides Aubrey have made 60-yarders this season.

The Cowboys kicker has done enough to warrant an extension. The 3-year $2.6 million he signed seems like a bargain now. The next contract will need to be substantially higher, with top kickers earning $5 million to $6.4 million a year.

Jerry Jones needs to extend Brandon Aubrey next season even though he still has a year left on his contract. The Cowboys need to keep in mind that contracts for kickers are getting more and more expensive each year.