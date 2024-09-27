mobile app bar

Skip Bayless Claims He “Trashed” His Remaining Cowboys Jerseys After Securing a Signed Brandon Aubrey Jersey

Braden Ramsey
Published

Everything You Need to Know About Brandon Aubrey: From Software Engineer to Cowboys’ Kicker

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Skip Bayless has made his love for the Dallas Cowboys no secret. He routinely makes videos of himself throwing his Cowboys jerseys in the trash can when they have bad games. But, according to the man himself, he won’t be doing that in 2024.

Following kicker Brandon Aubrey’s impressive 60-yard field goal in Dallas’ Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants, Bayless claimed he no longer owns any Cowboys jerseys but Aubrey’s.

Some fans understandably took a skeptic’s view of Bayless’ words, while others pronounced Aubrey as the NFL’s best-ever kicker.

If Bayless isn’t joking, it may represent an underwhelming end to one of the best traditions for Cowboys’ haters after their losses.

Skip might’ve spoken too soon

Unfortunately for the second commenter on Bayless’ post and Bayless himself, Aubrey’s sterling night took a bad turn. In the final minute of Dallas’ 20-15 win, the second-year kicker missed a 50-plus-yard field goal for the first time in his career.

Nobody is dismissing Aubrey’s bid for the “Greatest Kicker of All Time” title because he pushed one attempt wide right. In fact, the 29-year-old may have been jinxed by ESPN analyst Field Yates, who shared this opinion after watching Aubrey nail the 60-yard kick earlier in the game.

Naturally, fans were quick to ask Yates if he still felt the same way once they saw Aubrey fail to connect on the 51-yard try.

If anything, the miss served as a reminder that Aubrey still has a long way to go before reaching the same atmosphere as Justin Tucker and Adam Vinatieri. He’ll try to rebound in Week 5 when the Cowboys battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

