Skip Bayless Claims He “Trashed” His Remaining Cowboys Jerseys After Securing a Signed Brandon Aubrey Jersey

Over the years, Skip Bayless has made his love for the Dallas Cowboys no secret. He routinely makes videos of himself throwing his Cowboys jerseys in the trash can when they have bad games. But, according to the man himself, he won’t be doing that in 2024.

Following kicker Brandon Aubrey’s impressive 60-yard field goal in Dallas’ Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants, Bayless claimed he no longer owns any Cowboys jerseys but Aubrey’s.

THAT’S WHY I BOUGHT A SIGNED BRANDON AUBREY JERSEY BEFORE THE SEASON STARTED. ONLY COWBOY JERSEY I OWN NOW, AFTER I TRASHED ALL THE REST. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 27, 2024

Some fans understandably took a skeptic’s view of Bayless’ words, while others pronounced Aubrey as the NFL’s best-ever kicker.

So dramatic. What good does trashing a jersey do? I bet u didn’t trash them permanently.. — Tim (@timdoke) September 27, 2024

He better than Justin tucker ever was — proud ranger fan (@RangerApologist) September 27, 2024

If Bayless isn’t joking, it may represent an underwhelming end to one of the best traditions for Cowboys’ haters after their losses.

Skip might’ve spoken too soon

Unfortunately for the second commenter on Bayless’ post and Bayless himself, Aubrey’s sterling night took a bad turn. In the final minute of Dallas’ 20-15 win, the second-year kicker missed a 50-plus-yard field goal for the first time in his career.

Nobody is dismissing Aubrey’s bid for the “Greatest Kicker of All Time” title because he pushed one attempt wide right. In fact, the 29-year-old may have been jinxed by ESPN analyst Field Yates, who shared this opinion after watching Aubrey nail the 60-yard kick earlier in the game.

I’m not sure if I have ever been as confident in anything in my entire life as I am in Brandon Aubrey making 50+ yard field goals. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2024

Naturally, fans were quick to ask Yates if he still felt the same way once they saw Aubrey fail to connect on the 51-yard try.

This didn’t age well….lol — BigHurtt (@big_hurtt_) September 27, 2024

You sure about that? — Mayor Mayer (@mydadsmayer) September 27, 2024

If anything, the miss served as a reminder that Aubrey still has a long way to go before reaching the same atmosphere as Justin Tucker and Adam Vinatieri. He’ll try to rebound in Week 5 when the Cowboys battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.