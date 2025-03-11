Brandon Marshall Explains Why Russell Wilson is a Better Fit for DK Metcalf Than Aaron Rodgers

Now fully in the throes of free agency, the football world once again attempts to sort itself out amidst the never-ending series of trade news and contract signings. The Seattle Seahawks have traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Justin Fields now out of Pittsburgh and on his way to New York, the question now is: Who’s gonna throw to Metcalf?

Despite throwing for nearly 4,000 passing yards throughout the 2024 regular season, Aaron Rodgers once again finds himself in the unemployment line. However, reports indicate that the signal caller and the Steelers have expressed mutual interest in each other. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson still remains in Pittsburgh.

Citing the “chemistry and continuity” between the two former Seahawks, Brandon Marshall predicts that Wilson will remain in Pittsburgh for the upcoming regular season and be the one throwing to Metcalf. Suggesting that the Steelers’ trade “only points to Russell Wilson being the quarterback,” the former Seahawk highlighted Metcalf and Wilson’s relationship away from the field.

“It’s clearly Russell Wilson… They are really close, they are best friends, and off of the field they are together all of the time.”

In addition to the QB-WR duo having a legitimate connection, Marshall also believes that a reunion with Wilson would do wonders for Metcalf’s career.

If Wilson can secure another season as a starter, so too should Rodgers. The 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns of Rodgers significantly dwarfs that of Wilson’s, who only managed to see 11 starts throughout the 2024 campaign.

Nevertheless, Wilson’s 2,482 passing yards works out to an average of 225.6 yards per game, right in line with Rodgers’ average of 229.2. Likewise, Wilson’s 2024 completion percentage of 63.7% narrowly eclipsed Rodgers’ 63%.

Considering that the likes of Geno Smith and Drew Lock failed to make the most of having specimens like Metcalf at their disposal, Marshall added that

“It also makes sense when you go on the field. DK Metcalf has played six years in the NFL. The first three were his best three and it was with who? Rhetorical question. In three years… DK Metcalf had 29 touchdowns and 3,100 yards. Since then… his touchdowns went to 19.”

Despite seeing an increase in targets after Wilson’s departure from Seattle, Metcalf has yet to replicate the success from his earlier seasons. Seemingly able to do more with less while working alongside Wilson, his addition to the Pittsburgh receiving room certainly suggests that the Steelers are wanting to ensure that their quarterback is as comfortable as possible.

Considering that Wilson’s game comes with a lesser propensity of turnovers, in addition to a lesser degree of controversial comments, perhaps fans shouldn’t be so surprised to see Pittsburgh ultimately favor Wilson over the future Hall of Famer that is Rodgers. In 2018, this would have made for a much closer debate, but in a day and age where Rodgers’ most relevant showing happened to be on The Joe Rogan Experience, it’s hard to question the logic of Marshall and his fellow analysts.