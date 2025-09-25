Cop Asks Buffalo Bills Fan To Take Her “Josh F**ing Allen” Shirts Off at Highmark Stadium

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A fan holds up a sign for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

When you enter the stadium to attend an NFL game, you are often met with a laundry list of items and paraphernalia that you are not allowed to bring with you. That often includes things such as large bags, outside food or beverages, noisemakers, or anything that could be used as a projectile or as a weapon.

But what about a t-shirt that says Josh “f**king” Allen? Apparently not, or at least, that’s what one fan allegedly found out during their most recent trip to Highmark Stadium.

According to one “irate” Redditor, “My daughter (19) attended the Bills game Thursday, September 18. She wore her “Josh F**king Allen” shirt. It’s a pretty popular T-shirt at Bills games.”

While the fan’s daughter was standing in line, she was reportedly approached by a police officer, who promptly informed her that a “profane shirt” is not to be worn inside the stadium. The real problem? That was the only shirt that she had worn to the event.

According to the poster, who vented his frustration in the r/buffalobills Reddit thread,

“She offered to turn it inside-out. He said “No — you have to throw it out. Now.” She insisted she was not going to take her shirt off (she only had a bra on underneath) but he said “give up the shirt or go home.” Her friend’s dad helped cover her up as she removed the shirt. She went to throw it out, but the cop said “give it to me.” She complied, not wanting further problems/embarrassment. Her friend gave her a sweatshirt to wear.”

After the interaction was over, the fan’s daughter apparently made a remark along the lines of “What happened to freedom of speech? First Jimmy Kimmel, now me?” That comment was apparently met with a threat of physical harm by the fan standing in front of her in line.

Once she was finally inside of the stadium, however, things only became more frustrating. “A guy sitting next to her told her he’d been made to turn his JFA shirt inside out,” wrote the fan.

To some, it makes more than enough sense not to allow someone to wear such a shirt at an event like this. After all, the NFL is deemed to be a ‘family-friendly’ product that sees numerous children in attendance on a weekly basis.

On the other hand, several fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of enforcing such a rule, specifically in Buffalo. “As if the most profane thing you’re going to see/hear at a Bills game is ‘Josh F**king Allen.” Sorry this happened to her,” remarked one commenter.

Others noted that they’ve had similar experiences while trying to attend NFL events. “I got told to remove my “F**k Miami” shirt a while back. I was told it was because it was a nationally televised game, which kind of makes sense.”

There’s certainly something to be said for the fact that a sport as violent and potentially crippling as grid iron football is so sensitive about swearing, but then again, the NFL is still a business at the end of the day, which means that they will continue to make the stands a “safe space” for everyone. Like it or not, these are the times in which we live, and you need to keep that in mind before picking out your next game-day outfit.