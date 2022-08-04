$30 million coach saw Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson as the second comings of Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Dabo Swinney and Clemson were the beneficiaries of back to back NFL talent at the quarterback position. Swinney did not shy away from promoting Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson and comparing them to NBA GOATs.

Dabo Swinney and Clemson were lucky to have Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence as their quarterbacks for the past few years. This resulted in high individual and team success. They won National Championships and the quarterbacks were named ACC Player of the Year and more.

After the success they brought to Clemson, Swinney was not afraid to market his quarterbacks to NFL scouts. He went as far as to compare them to NBA legends who are competing for GOAT status, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Dabo Swinney is a successful coach, and he has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Jordan was taken by Chicago with the 3rd overall pick and James was taken by Cleveland with the 1st overall pick. Jordan is recognized as the GOAT in basketball by the majority but LeBron is not too far behind. Both are billionaires as well.

Swinney sees Michael Jordan in Deshaun Watson and LeBron James in Trevor Lawrence

Swinney claims that he made the original comparison of Watson to Jordan since in both cases, Chicago had the third overall pick. He said that passing on Watson would be like passing on Jordan to Chicago scouts.

Watson has certainly lived up to the hype as one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL before his legal trouble. In the past year, sexual assault allegations about Watson have kept him from seeing the field. It is unknown whether he will play in the NFL again.

Coming to the younger talent, Lawrence was hyped as the best prospect in football since high school. This is a path similar to Lebron James who was also renowned as the Chosen One since high school. James has exceeded these expectations on him, which is incredibly hard to follow.

Trevor Lawrence struggled on Day 5 of training camp but he wasn’t the only Jaguars’ player to have an off day. (via @HaeruHariken)https://t.co/huznPTMr9j — Black&Teal (@BLACKandTEAL) August 3, 2021

Lawrence’s rookie year was filled with disappointment as the hype did not live up. But bad coaching due to Urban Meyer might have played a bigger part than we know. This next season will be crucial for Lawrence and his development in the NFL.

