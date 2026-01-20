NFL Draft 2026: Tom Brady Attends Indiana-Miami Final to Evaluate Fernando Mendoza as Fans Back Carson Beck

Raiders majority owner Mark Davis was joined by minority owner Tom Brady at Hard Rock Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship, along with general manager John Spytek. Their presence instantly set social media buzzing, with fans convinced the trip was all about evaluating Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The speculation makes sense. Mendoza entered the night as the Heisman Trophy winner and the face of Indiana’s remarkable 15–0 season, which included blowout CFP victories over Alabama and Oregon. With Las Vegas holding the top pick after a 2–14 campaign, the Raiders are widely expected to target a franchise quarterback.

However, not all fans are convinced Mendoza is the only answer. Some wondered if the Raiders were also in Miami to evaluate Georgia transfer Carson Beck, while others voiced the usual skepticism about the franchise’s history with early draft picks.

“Beck or Mendoza is a win-win for the Raiders,” one fan wrote on X. Others were less convinced: “What if they’re there to watch Carson Beck?” “They better be sure Mendoza’s the real deal or they’re just wasting time,” another wrote. A more cynical take read, “The Raiders: where first-round picks go to see their careers die.”

Some reports indicated the visit also overlapped with the team’s head-coaching search, with candidates meeting Raiders officials in South Florida during championship week. Still, Mendoza remained the main storyline, especially given Brady’s earlier public endorsement.

During a Fox broadcast on Dec. 14, Brady praised nearly every aspect of the quarterback’s game.

“Oh, I love everything about his game,” Brady said. “Certainly, his leadership is what stands out to me. It’s his reliability to his teammates.”

He also pointed to Mendoza’s unlikely path from Cal to Indiana and the adversity he faced along the way.

“You go to a program that hasn’t won anything in forever, and what he’s done this season was so impressive,” Brady added.

Mendoza rewarded that faith with a historic year. He became the first Hoosier ever to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 2,980 yards and a nation-leading 33 touchdowns, adding six more on the ground. After Indiana’s 38–3 Rose Bowl rout of Alabama, he deflected the spotlight.

“The only reason I won the Heisman is because I’m 1 out of 22 players on the Indiana football team,” Mendoza said. “It’s a team award.”

Scouts have echoed Brady’s enthusiasm. Fox Sports analyst Rob Rang ranks Mendoza as the top quarterback in the 2026 class, citing his poise, precision, and mobility. In 2025, he elevated his numbers even further with 3,172 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions, and the nation’s second-best QBR at 89.5. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he fits the NFL prototype.

With Brady now helping shape the Raiders’ future, his evaluation carries unusual weight. Whether the organization ultimately chooses Mendoza, Carson Beck, or another path entirely, the decision will define the next era in Las Vegas.