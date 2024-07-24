Breaking Down Sean McVay’s Comments on Matthew Stafford Contract Adjustment

Matthew Stafford marked a turning point for a team teetering on the edge of success. The Rams needed that missing piece to capture the Super Bowl that had eluded them two seasons prior. After their victory, the franchise rewarded him with a 4-year, $160 million contract.

A deal that now seems like a bargain given the current market. Recognizing this, Matthew sought a contract adjustment, which according to McVay, the club has agreed to.

Stafford went on a partial holdout, wanting more guaranteed money in his contract. Despite, being ever-present, he has offered only limited participation. While the holdout has been ended, the terms of such adjustment are unclear and even McVay didn’t provide any clarity on the topic during his recent presser.

During the recent episode of NFL Daily, Gregg Rosenthal, along with Jourdan Rodrigue broke down McVay’s words about adjustment, shedding some much-needed clarity on the situation.

Jourdan asserted that for her it was McVay rectifying his past mistakes by keeping the dialogue open and communication clear to maintain a healthy relationship with Stafford. From UGA Alum’s perspective, it was signaling his intent on being their franchise guy for years to come.

Rodrigue pointed out that while some of this situation stemmed from the financial side of the contract, given the QB market, another point of discussion was the language around that contract which reflected Stafford’s importance to that team.

She felt it was about commitment for Matthew from the Rams beyond 2026. This needed communication from both ends and finally happened when all parties sat down to find the solution.

“To me, it was the signal that Matthew felt so good, not just Sean wanting to make sure he didn’t let past failures sneak into current and existing relationship but also Matthew sending a signal out there that he’s going to be that dude out there for more years. Some of it is financial, and fixing that was part of the mission. But also clearing some of the language around that was also part of that. It’s a commitment thing.”

In typical McVay fashion, the Rams head coach was ambiguous about the situation, not delving into specifics. McVay noted that the negotiations involved more than just financial considerations, requiring honest conversations between him and Stafford.

Although the details of the adjustments remain undisclosed, Stafford did secure more guaranteed money in his contract, potentially extending beyond 2025. Despite this, with franchises handing out massive $50 million+ contracts, the former Lions QB has dropped in the rankings of the highest-paid quarterbacks, even as a Super Bowl winner.

Matthew Stafford Among Highest Paid QBs

Stafford signed an extension with the Rams in 2022, making him the highest-paid QB that season. That meant the UGA alum earned over $60 million in his first year in LA. Despite this, his contract was more cost-effective in the long run compared to other big deals handed out that off-season.

Now, in a market where Daniel Jones earns the same amount and Trevor Lawrence, with just one playoff victory, Stafford’s contract feels like a steal and money well spent.

The Rams have guaranteed Stafford more money in his contract. However, he still languishes at 14th in the list of the top 20 highest-paid QBs in the NFL, even though he is a top QB in the league going into the 2024 season. Without a new contract, he is likely to fall further down this list by the time his current deal ends in 2026.

The Rams were 7th best offense and will continue to build on that. They had another great draft and also added more firepower to an already impressive offense while shoring up their defense.