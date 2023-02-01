“They were not saying hello”: Eli Manning received a very special welcome from Eagles fans before the divisional playoff game against Giants

New York Giants legend Eli Manning once famously said he would never go to Philadelphia. Well, he recently had to back out on that vow, and Philly fans made him pay the price for it. He was visiting the city to watch the Divisional playoff round between the Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. Once there, Manning had to deal with much more than just his team’s bad performance.

.@EliManning details his latest experience in Philadelphia 😂 "They were not saying hello, I promise you that." pic.twitter.com/WZBpUbr0rB — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) January 30, 2023

Recounting the affair on ‘The Carton Show’, Manning describes what really happened when he went to Philly with his 11-year-old daughter. “She definitely saw a few new gestures and learned a few new vocabulary words that she wasn’t quite aware of,” he says. He even warned his daughter about recreating the “love” being showered on them by the fans.

“Whatever you hear or see in Philadelphia, stays in Philadelphia. You can’t bring that back to school. We don’t need you being expelled. Don’t do anything you saw and give those gestures to a teacher,” he told her. “They were not saying hello, I promise you that.”

Eagles fans took the opportunity to give Manning a proper Philly welcome, even putting up a touching billboard message for Manning. He took to Twitter to post the message, saying it was the nicest thing Philly fans have ever said about it. Arguable, but probably true.

This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me. pic.twitter.com/5rlsZRPPL6 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 21, 2023

Eagles give Eli Manning and the Cowboys cold welcome and a sound beating

That night for El Manning was definitely a forgettable one. Not just because of the boos and the curse, but because his team was blown out of the water. The Giants walked into the game fancying their chances. The fans walked into the stadium hoping for a close encounter. Instead, what they received was a drubbing. The kind they will not forget anytime soon.

In the Giants’ defense, they did lose to a much superior Eagles team. One that will soon lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl ring. Set to be a historical night for many reasons, the Eagles will definitely want to top off their incredible season with a glistening Super Bowl ring.

For the first time in NFL history, two African-American QBs lead their offense in the Super Bowl. What’s more, two brothers are facing off against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time too. A game that is marked by history, could also mark the start of another historical rise to fame. Who will come out as the champion, and who will be relegated to a footnote in the history books?

