Fans Mistake Jimmy Horn Jr.’s $53,335 Ford Car for a Range Rover

Deion Sanders Jr. just shared a brief video on his Instagram where he and his boys, Shedeur, Jordan Seaton, and Jimmy Horn Jr. were seen returning to their fancy cars after what seemed to be a night out. While it was no surprise to see Jordan and Shedeur return in their Maybach, it was Jimmy’s Ford Explorer that stood out and became the highlight among fans.

The car became a talking point amongst netizens due to a fair number of people mistaking the “EXPLORER” hood badging, which, to be fair, resembled the iconic Range Rover hood badging. Moreover, the car’s frame, from afar, came across like a typical Range Rover SUV, further confusing netizens.

Netizens mistake Colorado Buffs star Jimmy Horn Jr’s Ford Explorer for a Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/SNbUJWm7Pu — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 3, 2024

But as we now know, Jimmy’s car is a Ford Explorer ST-Line, worth $53,335. As per the official description of the SUV on Ford’s website, Explorer is an absolute tank of a vehicle with an efficient engine — adjectives we can interchangeably use to describe Jimmy’s on-field presence.

Once the identity of the car was clear, fans wondered how Jimmy could have afforded this expensive whip — after all, he is quite new to the NIL world. As per ON3, the Buffs WR’s major NIL deal so far has been with an American fast-food chain — Freddy’s Steakburgers.

While the monetary value of this deal is unknown, a possible reason behind the financing of Jimmy’s Ford can be attributed to the Buffs star’s social media endorsements.

Apart from Freddy’s, the Florida native has also endorsed brands like LG, Lululemon, and Ford. This is why many fans online believe that Jimmy’s Explorer purchase might have been his compensation for endorsing the automobile brand.

Netizens believe that Jimmy Horn Jr. got a $53k worth Ford Explorer in return for endorsing their brand. pic.twitter.com/2zouA69kh2 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the other possibility is that he might have bought the car with his lucrative endorsement deals with the above-mentioned brands. Regardless, it was a cool sight to see Colorado stars living a deservingly lavish life. Especially compared to the pre-NIL era, when coaches and schools pocketed most of the money meant to benefit players.

Another reason why the video was a wholesome sight was because there is a high chance that this might have been the last time we may see the trio chilling together as teammates.

With the Buffs missing out on a Big 12 Championship berth after coming second in the tiebreakers against Arizona State and Iowa State, there’s a good chance this impressive Buffs side will not play in the upcoming bowl game. As the NFL draft inches closer, players like Shedeur, expected to be a top-3 pick, won’t risk injury.

Hence, it was all the more heartening for fans to see their beloved players chilling and enjoying their riches.