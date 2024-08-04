“He’s the Whole Movie”: Insider Rejects Patrick Mahomes Being Ranked 4th by the NFL

The quarterback position has long been considered the most important, and QB Patrick Mahomes is undeniably the best in the league today, which should naturally place him at the top. However, the NFL fraternity didn’t see it that way and ranked him 4th on the NFL Top 100 Players list, a decision that has left many in the NFL world, including Daniel Jeremiah, furious.

Jeremiah had a heated discussion with Bucky Brooks and other panelists on NFL Network. The insider couldn’t wrap his head around Mahomes not being named the best player in the league. He, therefore, threw in a colorful analogy, comparing the Chiefs and their QB’s situation to the movie Titanic.

The legendary James Cameron flick received 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director. But Leonardo Di Caprio didn’t even receive the nomination for the Best Actor award, although the movie revolved around his character. This remains quite baffling and is still discussed today.

Similarly, the Chiefs were the top team, and Mahomes was their standout player last year and the year before. Yet, NFL players decided to pull off a ‘Titanic,’ and decided to snub the QB of not only the top spot but also the podium.

“(The Titanic) won like the best picture, best producer, best director, and Leo Di Caprio didn’t win. He’s the whole movie. How do you not win the best actor?”

However, Bucky Brooks maintained his belief that Mahomes wasn’t at his best during the last regular season. The offense also appeared uneven and wasn’t as dynamic as we’ve come to expect over the years.

It was the defensive side of the ball that secured victories for the team. Thus, it’s reasonable to argue that the two-time MVP wasn’t the top performer.

Statistically, Mahomes had his worst season since he assumed the reins for the Chiefs. Unlike the previous MVP season, he only threw for 4183 yards and tallied only 27 TDs. He was also picked off 14 times.

Even though he still won another ring, it wasn’t the most exciting offense we have been accustomed to seeing from Andy Reid and his QB.

That being said, Daniel Jeremiah isn’t alone in anguish over Patrick not being named the best player in the league.

Mahomes being ranked 4th hasn’t been well received across the NFL world

The Chiefs’ quarterback finds himself ranked 4th on the Top 100 list, behind Tyreek Hill, Lamar Jackson, and Christian McCaffrey. Nick Wright, a prominent Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes fan, speculated that some players, such as Ja’Marr Chase, simply refused to rank him higher.

“I’m not saying his name.” Only room for one QB in Ja’Marr’s vocabulary @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/AYdh1OxWkN — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 24, 2024

Similarly, Geoff Schwartz and Jason McIntyre asserted that people should not pay attention or give credence to such a list because players don’t take this exercise seriously and are too biased to create an unbiased list.

Former Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz also stated that players compiled the list before the playoffs started, so it wasn’t surprising that they voted for Hill, Lamar, and CMC ahead of Mahomes.

If the two-time MVP needed any motivation to get better and take the Chiefs to the promised land once again, he now has one. The rest of the league should watch out, as they have likely supplied Mahomes with enough ammunition to prove his doubters wrong. His revenge tour will begin on the 5th of September against the Ravens.