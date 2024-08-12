Breaking: New York Jets Clap Back at Haason Reddick for Trade Request

Haason Reddick’s trade is certainly one of the most confusing deals in the history of the NFL. Knowing that he was going to need a new contract, the Jets brought him in, and Reddick knew that his new team might not be willing to come to the negotiating table but still went through with the trade. Ultimately, the stalemate occurred, and after months of no progress, the club decided to reveal its hand, and it’s certainly not what the linebacker had hoped for.

Advertisement

A few hours ago, a report emerged suggesting that Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets. He is now seeking a team willing to negotiate and meet his terms. In response, Jets GM Joe Douglas quickly issued a statement saying that they had informed Reddick he would not be traded.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,” the GM said.

Douglas and the front office believe that Reddick should be with his teammates, training. Given that this is not the case, they will continue to fine him, as per the CBA guidelines.

GM Douglas’ statement also clarified that the club’s communication has been clear, direct, and consistent since day one of the trade in March:

“Since the trade discussions back in March have been clear, direct and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.”

Reddick has one year left on his contract. According to multiple reports, the Jets have urged him to play well this season, promising that a desirable contract will be on the table next year.

But the 29-year-old former Eagles star believes age is catching up with him, and that football is an injury-prone sport. As a result, he wants certainty and a guarantee for his career beyond this year.

The fines, though, are racking up for the edge rusher. CBA has strict guidelines against holdouts, which is why players have been advised by their agents to hold-in instead. For each preseason game he misses, he’ll incur a fine of $791,666, an entire week’s worth of salary.

He’s already missed one preseason game and incurred an additional $700k for missing training camp. All this accumulated will put a significant dent in his $14.25 million contract for this season. It remains to be seen how this situation ends since Reddick is an integral piece of the defense imagined for the 2024 season.