Brett Favre Tried To Steer $1,500,000 In State Funds To Lure Deion Sanders and Son Shedeur To USM

Deion Sanders has once again conquered the gridiron with his phenomenal team that turned a potential upset loss into a late overtime victory in stunning fashion. However, Brett Favre was optimistic about Coach Prime’s impact on players years ago. In a recent chat with TMZ, the NFL veteran talked about how badly he wanted the Sanders at the USM. So much so that he reportedly sought $1,500,000 to build an indoor facility to lure them.

Brett Favre who is an alumnus of Southern Mississippi and former Falcons teammate with Deion Sanders, admittedly wanted the NFL legend to grace the gridiron of his community. He had a belief in Prime’s coaching techniques and how he could make his players follow a disciplinary path to success just like he is doing with the Colorado Buffs.

Brett Favre Tried To Lure Deion Sanders & Shedeur Sanders To USM

Brett Favre in his interview with TMZ revealed that he saw the potential of what Deion Sanders was capable of achieving when he was still coaching Shedeur’s High School team as an offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. Furthermore, Favre was also impressed by the QB talents of Shedeur Sanders who was at that time the highest rated QB in High School football. As per him, he had the vision that the father-son duo would positively impact the revenue of the school just like CU.

“I knew he would do a great job,” Favre said. “I knew the things that we needed at Southern Miss, he checked the boxes. Attention, enthusiasm, getting people in the seats. He would’ve done that. … And, I knew players would follow him. Not to mention, we’d have gotten his son, who’s probably going to be one of the Heisman finalists this year.”

However, his plan to steer $1,500,000 in state funding, sparked a huge controversy because the total $8 million in fund issued was meant to help extremely low-income families. Later text messages between him and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant revealed that he continued to push for funding despite the governor warning him about its consequences, as per AJ Perez of Front Office Sports.

Favre Tried To Collect $1,500,000 In Funds To Built Indoor Facility For the Sanders

Favre wanted the state of Mississippi to experience the Prime Effect. However, his misappropriation of the welfare funds caused a huge stir. And his desperate attempts to bring Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders to Southern Miss saw a dead end. His text messages to former Mississippi Gov Phil Bryant revealed that he held talks with Shedeur Sanders to recruit him.

“As I suspected Deion’s son asked where the indoor facility was and I said [we] don’t have one but [we] are hoping to break ground in less than 2 years,” the texts read. “I know we have the [the volleyball center] to complete first and I’m asking a lot.”

A year after the controversy unfolded, Favre states that he isn’t surprised with all the impact that Deion Sanders is making at Colorado. As of now the Buffs are ranked No. 19th in AP Top 25 and heading to their fourth week with a three-game winning streak.