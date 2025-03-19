“I Don’t Have Enough Life”: Brett Favre Garners 16 Million Views on “X” Post With His Viral Reaction to JFK Files

President of the United States Donald Trump is as polarizing as they get. Since re-taking office after winning the 2024 U.S. election by a surprisingly large margin, he has wasted no time in stirring up controversy. While many disagree with many of his policies—and often, rightly so—he has made one objectively good decision: releasing the remaining files on the suspicious assassination of John F. Kennedy.

There had already been over 6 million pages of records, photos, videos, sound recordings, and artifacts available. The executive order Trump signed on January 23 resolved that every last page would now be made public. To that end, 2,200 files made up of over 63,000 pages have been posted to the U.S. National Archives. That’s a whole lot of reading. More than most are willing to do, including Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre.

While Favre counts himself among those interested in what really happened to the 35th President of the United States, he’s not interested enough to leaf through 63,000 pages. Like many, he’s hoping for a crisp synopsis of the new findings.

“I don’t have enough life to go through 70,000 + JFK files. Anyone know what really happened?” the Super Bowl champ candidly wrote.

I don’t have enough life to go through 70,000 + JFK files. 😅 Anyone know what really happened? — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) March 19, 2025

Brett Favre’s Twitter account has over 458.7k followers, and he garnered a lot of interest with his sardonic take on the release of the JFK files. The simple post racked up over 16 million views, 133k likes, 7.7k replies, 6k retweets, and 6k bookmarks.

Some, like Favre, were waiting for a summary. But the majority of those nearly 8K replies came from people who had read at least some of the files. And, most vehemently questioned the lone gunman theory, which is not an uncommon view these days.

Just watch Oliver Stone JFK. There’s nothing in those 70,000 files that wasn’t touched on in that movie. There’s nothing earth shattering in these files. The deep state had 60 years to destroy all evidence that would incriminate them. — Dix Handley (@dix_di79430) March 19, 2025

Yep, LBJ conspired with the CIA to kill JFK because JFK wanted to destroy the CIA and didn’t want to go into Vietnam, among other lesser reasons. This is the conclusion multiple foreign spy agencies came to after their own investigations. — Paul Galt (@Paul812Galt) March 19, 2025

Military Industrial Complex …Deep State for short organized. CIA did the recruiting/ logistics. LBJ and associates synchronized.

The rest is bureaucratic smoke and mirrors funded by the taxpayers.

Same legacy attacking Trump and Musk today. — Deplorable Doug Smith🇺🇸$8 (@JeepsifuSmith) March 19, 2025

Many have long believed that the “lone gunman” theory put forth by the U.S. authorities at the time did not tell the whole story. The supposed lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, was killed just two days later, making the situation even more suspicious. This is why the secrecy surrounding the assassination files has drummed up so much interest.

The most common theory suggests that Kennedy was killed by a combination of the military-industrial complex and the CIA. Just four months before his assassination, JFK’s American University address conveyed his desire for rapprochement with the Soviet Union, a push for nuclear de-escalation, and increased oversight of the CIA. Many believe that speech was the final straw for JFK as far as the deep state was concerned.

Unfortunately, there have been no major bombshells reported from this latest release by the Trump administration that would be considered a smoking gun for any conspiracy theories. Considering there were already 6 million pages of information available, that shouldn’t really be a surprise.

Trump has also promised to release documents surrounding the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and JFK’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy, both of whom were killed in 1968, five years after JFK in similarly strange circumstances.