“He’s Not the Same Level as Them”: Fans Cast Doubt on Jordan Love’s Legacy With Packers Compared to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre

The Green Bay Packers took no time finding their new franchise quarterback in Jordan Love right after Aaron Rodgers’ exit. But it didn’t happen overnight. The team had been preparing for the moment, drafting Love with a late first-round pick during the final years of the Rodgers era. It was a similar approach to how they once groomed Rodgers to take over for the legendary Brett Favre. However, after just two seasons, the numbers suggest that Love is very far from reaching the level of his predecessors.

This 2024 season wasn’t what Packers fans might have hoped for. They finished with a respectable 11-6 record, but played in a tough NFC North division that had three teams make the playoffs.

The concerning part, though, is that Love and the Packers lost three of their six home games against divisional rivals, including an ugly Week 18 loss to the Bears. That’s something Packers fans—passionately known as the Cheeseheads—aren’t used to, as Rodgers and Favre were known for rarely losing at home to divisional opponents.

DAMN: The Green Bay #Packers lost every home game against the entire NFC North Division at Lambeau Field this season. For many years Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers NEVER LOST AT HOME — that run is officially over. pic.twitter.com/HGeKsSrjW7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 28, 2025

The losing trend dates back to Love’s debut year as a starter when the Packers went 1-2 at home against divisional rivals, falling to the Vikings and Lions before edging out the lowly Bears in the season finale. But even that win was a struggle, as the Pack only managed a 17-9 victory, relying on a long six-minute drive to close it out.

This disappointing stat has caught the attention of fans online. And as expected, some Cheeseheads are struggling to make sense of it, with many naturally placing the blame on Love. While the Packers had a solid season with him at the helm, there’s still a lingering feeling that their record wasn’t as strong as it seemed.

Packers are weird. They’re good, but they’re not. idk what’s up with them. — Harry Berries (@MrHarryBerries) February 28, 2025

he’s not on the same level as them — Coop〽️ (@QuinyonClamps) March 1, 2025

They are frauds — Daniel Levin (@daniellevin118) February 28, 2025

Well that’s because jordan love sucks — Don Keedic (@KeedicDon69) March 1, 2025

It must be a tough pill for Love to swallow. He signed a four-year, $220 million extension this past offseason, with $160 million guaranteed. However, the deal is heavily backloaded in the final year, meaning Love will have to prove he’s worth it by 2027 when the team has an out. So far, he hasn’t shown that he’s the guy.

Love led the Packers to the Divisional Round in the 2023 season, and it seemed like the sky was the limit. But in 2024, he came back down to earth, getting ousted in the first round itself.

The good news for Packers fans is that there’s a valid reason for this past season’s struggles. Love dealt with injuries to his MCL, groin, and throwing shoulder. Maybe an offseason of recovery will help him return to his 2023 form.

Either way, there’s a ton of pressure on Love now. But that comes with the job, especially in Green Bay. The franchise is used to stalwart quarterbacks leading their teams. See Bart Starr, Rodgers, and Favre. The Cheeseheads are expecting Love to fill those shoes, no matter how big they may be.