Cam Newton Calls Out First Take for Making Cowboys a Relevant Team When They Aren’t; Stephen A. Smith Responds

Among the plethora of analysts and gurus in the sphere of the NFL, Cam Newton stands out for his authenticity. The former Panthers quarterback is known for his candid views and honest take on the happenings of the league on his podcast. Not surprisingly, he also did not disappoint during his latest appearance on ‘First Take.’

While the ‘First Take’ panel was discussing Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons’ podcast ‘The Edge,’ Newton interrupted with a request. “Can I really tell you my real feelings?” As his on-screen mates agreed, the former MVP bluntly questioned, “Why are we talking about the irrelevant Dallas Cowboys?”

Newton also questioned their discussion surrounding Parsons’ podcast, noting that it isn’t the only podcast in the NFL sphere. Several other active players also host their podcasts on various platforms. Yet, the panel never discusses them.

This was apparently Cam’s fourth appearance on the TV program, and each time, he found himself discussing the Cowboys. The team currently sits third in the NFC East, barely in playoff contention. So for Cam, they don’t warrant the time and effort.

While bold, the former quarterback’s take holds substance. Dallas has been on a streak of disappointing performances, scoring only 3 wins through the past 8 weeks. So the discourse around the team isn’t bound to be too dynamic.

However, Newton’s co-panelists, including Stephen A. Smith, presented the flip side of the coin, which was the audience’s point of view.

Stephen A. Smith confronts Cam Newton with the reality

Ryan Clark and Molly Qerim shed light on why the panel chooses to discuss Dallas so often despite their ‘irrelevancy’ in the league, and it’s simply because “people care.” Qerim explained that Dallas has been a historic team and was “one of the first teams to be on TV.”

Similarly, Clark noted that the Parsons angle is significant considering he has missed the last few games. However, the pass rusher is still in the DPOY conversation. Sometimes, he hosts his podcasts, sharing takes that stir up a storm, including one where he didn’t include Dak Prescott in his top five. So, Ryan believes that it’s only natural to discuss such stories, as others in the league aren’t as interesting.

Smith, on the other hand, went one step further and gave a detailed yet straightforward explanation of Dallas’ popularity.

“My brother, let me teach you a little about television,” said Smith. “It’s not about what you care. It’s about what the audience cares.”

The analyst explained how the Cowboys have garnered a faithful fanbase through the years, who remain invested no matter how the team performs.

“And the fact of the matter is, is that year after year after year, no matter how much they religiously disappoint, no matter the years they were irrelevant with eight and eight seasons and get to the playoffs, get bounced out and sent home. We’re not making the playoffs at all. Somehow, some way, no matter how awful, how dysfunctional, how inept they come across, it doesn’t stop.”

Smith’s experience in handling the fans and their reception was evident as the analyst gave Newton an insight into television analysis as opposed to a personal podcast. The analyst even ended with a snarky remark:

“I have been on the record Cam saying if a nuclear bomb dropped, three things would survive rats, roaches, and a Cowboy fan.”

While Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton differed on the topic of the Cowboys’ relevancy, both seasoned analysts agreed on one aspect: Dallas’ disappointing performance. The franchise heads into Week 9 with hopes of bettering their losing score as they face Atlanta on Sunday.