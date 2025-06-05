“That’s Hunger and Ferocity”: Giants Fans Elated Over Reports of Physical Altercation at the OTAs

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Giants fans reacting before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have made significant roster moves this offseason, and for the first time in a while, the team feels well-rounded. And, as the new-look squad prepares for the upcoming season, tensions ran high during training. So much so that things briefly got out of hand.

Advertisement

Reports say a four-man brawl broke out at the Giants’ OTAs today, ending practice a few minutes earlier than usual. According to sources, linebacker Brian Burns got into a pushing and shoving match with offensive tackle James Hudson II. On the very next play, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor got into it as well — this time with punches thrown.

In response, Hudson defended his fellow lineman by charging and tackling Thibodeaux. That, in turn, prompted Burns to go back after Hudson. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, and the players and coaches were able to work things out and move on.

Giants practice ends with a rumble. Brian Burns and James Hudson with some pushing and shoving. They’re pulled off field. Very next play Kayvon Thibodeaux got into it with Jermaine Eluemunor. Thibodeaux ripped off his helmet and threw a punch. Hudson immediately charged and… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 5, 2025

A scuffle like this, in an ideal world, would send a negative message. But Giants supporters were elated because they finally saw some fight and passion from their team — something that’s been missing in recent seasons.

“Love to hear it, that’s hunger and ferocity, let’s get it Big Blue,” a Giants fan wrote. “Yessir. Need some fire from this team. This is the type of sh*t I want. We won’t be pushed around,” another commented.

Love to hear it, that’s hunger and ferocity let’s get it Big Blue — l҉o҉x҉p҉ (@BLOODXFPS) June 5, 2025

But others made sure to do their best to educate Giants fans on how fights occurring within the team are not a good thing.

“Until you play an actual team and end up 3-14,” one responded. “5 win season loading,” someone joked.

It’s tough to say at this point whether the rising tensions are a good or bad sign for the Giants. On one hand, you could argue they’re showing some real fight for the first time in a while. On the other hand, you could say they’re not acting like a cohesive team.

When Brian Burns spoke to the Giants’ media about the incident, though, he didn’t seem too concerned. He said the fight wasn’t serious and that the hot weather just got the best of them.

“Heat got to us… It’s a violent sport we play, guys are trying to get better. Tensions raised a little high, it’s getting a little hot, so you know, guys are getting a little more agitated. But it ain’t that deep, we squashed it,” Burns told the New York media.

It’s good to hear that the fight didn’t lead to any irreparable burned bridges between teammates. It would’ve been a shame if that happened to the Giants before OTAs were even over. But it also would’ve been so like them.

Brian Burns on the fight that ended Giants practice today: “Heat got to us…guys trying to get better, tensions raised high. Ain’t that deep, we squashed it.” He says that type of fire is “healthy at times” for a team pic.twitter.com/BnC2lDZG9t — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 5, 2025

In fact, Burns thinks that fights like these are healthy to an extent.

“I feel like it’s healthy. At times, I feel like it’s healthy to a certain extent, though. You know, you still want to get your work done at the end of the day. But that competition and that dog, that edge that we need to have, is needed.”

Wise words from Burns, the six-year veteran. Football is indeed a very physical and sometimes violent sport, and tensions can boil over—even in practice. But it’s important to remember they’re all on the same team and in this together.

Moreover, Burns giving his fellow Giants a glimpse of what’s to come in the regular season isn’t a bad thing. Fights will happen during the 2025 season, and building camaraderie and a sense of “I’ve got your back” among teammates is crucial.