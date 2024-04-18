“Have His Eyes Always Been Like That?”: Daniel Jones’ Latest Press Conference Sends Social Media In a Frenzy

With the start of voluntary workouts for NFL teams, athletes have been putting their best foot forward. The New York Giants are also hitting the headlines for possibly wanting a quarterback in the upcoming draft in April. However, for a bizarre reason, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hit the spotlight during a press conference ahead of his comeback.

What unexpectedly transpired was social media being set ablaze with commentary about the Giants’ QB’s unusual eye movements. As he faced the press, Daniel Jones’s eyes appeared to bulge out, moving restlessly in a clip uploaded by MLFootball.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the weirdness as Jones’ clips went viral. His odd eye movements prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions online, as many talked about his eyes, and their shape and also compared him to former NFL head coach Adam Gase who had his own similar viral moment, thus calling it an ‘NY thing‘. Take a look:

Despite the unexpected twist, what happened with Daniel Jones’ place in the NFL stands at a crucial place. Having been the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones carries a substantial $160 million contract. Though it is somewhat a misrepresentation of his place in the league, as he has yet to prove himself as a consistent winner at the pro level. His current record stands at 22-36-1 as a starter with 12,512 passing yards. He has also a 64.3% completion percentage, 62 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions to boast. In 2022, Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record and a playoff victory.

However, last season took a downturn, with the team going 1-5 before Jones suffered a season-ending ACL injury. But as his press conference helps induct him back for the Giants after recovery, the question remains, is all well with Daniel Jones these days?

Is All Well with Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones, the starting quarterback for the New York Giants had valuable insights into his health and recovery during the press conference that came to question his well-being. He offered a detailed description of what his rehab process following an injury last season looks like. While confirming that his rehabilitation is progressing well, he expressed optimism about his recovery and comeback this season. He also confessed to making consistent progress with the help of the Giants’ training and strength staff who have remained by his side throughout his rehab journey.

His journey includes gradually moving to quarterback-specific drills, including movement and drops. The hard work serves his goal is to be fully ready for training camp, which seems to be on track. In addition to his knee injury, Jones also suffered a neck injury, which caused him to miss three games. However, in the latest update, Daniel Jones has confirmed that his neck is now completely healthy from the common stinger-type injury that did not take much time to calm down.

“Rehab’s going well. I’m making good progress, coming along, obviously, spent a lot of time with the trainers here and strength staff. So I feel like things are going well and yeah, so I’m coming along well.”

Overall, Jones’ recovery is on track, and he remains optimistic about his future with the team. The New York Giants on the other hand, have made a few changes in their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. A few additions include LB Brian Burns, QB Drew Lock and RB Devin Singletary to name a few out of 15 including re-signings. But what happens at the play caller position will the most interesting part of the puzzle in this decisive year for Daniel Jones and the Giants.