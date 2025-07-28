Brian Daboll Reveals the Logic Behind His Russell Wilson Decision Pre-Training Camp

East Rutherford, NJ — June 5, 2025 — Quarterback, Russell Wilson and Coach Brian Daboll as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson clearly wasn’t the New York Giants’ first choice at QB this offseason. They actually offered Matthew Stafford a pretty hefty sum to bring him over early in March. When that didn’t pan out, the Giants bided their time. They didn’t sign Wilson to his one-year, $10.5 million deal until two weeks into free agency.

And two weeks into free agency—in an age where 80 percent of deals are announced before the league year even officially opens—is an eternity. But he was the first addition to their QB room. Then came Jameis Winston on a smaller two-year deal a few days later. Then came the trade-up for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in late April.

Head coach Brian Daboll seemingly gave himself some options at starting QB for 2025—or so some might think. Daboll appears to have a much clearer picture of the QB hierarchy in his building right now. He recently spoke to Kay Adams about his decision to name Wilson the starter before training camp even got going.

“[Wilson] has a lot of experience, he’s played a lot of football, he’s played at a high level,” Daboll said.

“And I think he’s been good for our young players on both sides of the ball with how he approaches things, with his process, his communication. Still throws it well, he’s looked good in camp. He’s down a little bit in weight, he’s moving around pretty good, so I think a lot of guys have a lot of confidence in him.”

WHY did @Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll decide to name Russell Wilson the starter before training camp even started???? Let's get into it..@UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/MihHDlZ1kH — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 28, 2025

Daboll went on to say that another reason he named Russ the starter so early is because of the respect he commands from his teammates. The HC pointed out that the Giants have a ton of young players right now. Wilson’s previous achievements in the league over his 14-year career mean that young guys will listen to the advice he has for them.

Adams also asked Daboll about the rookie, Dart, and whether he was going to receive any first-team reps, despite not being in a battle for the QB1 job. Daboll said that he’s seen first-team reps across the offseason. That includes now at training camp as well as earlier this offseason at OTAs. Daboll called the former Rebel a “good young quarterback,” though we wouldn’t say he was really gushing about the guy they traded up for in April.

When asked how he would describe the relationship and chemistry between his named starter, Russell Wilson, and his best playmaker, receiver Malik Nabers, Daboll said he was “stumped.” After a laugh, he went on to explain that they do have a very close relationship.

According to Daboll, they talk a lot. Nabers even takes the time to sit in on QB film and meetings to get a better idea of how their minds work. That’s unique.

Brian Daboll’s one word to describe the relationship between Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers? Dynamic. Nabers is even sitting in on QB meetings to gain a different perspective @heykayadams | @Giants | @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/iNaOyDaWgj — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 28, 2025

We’re talking about Wilson here. But that revelation about Nabers is very impressive. And not something you hear about very often from a young WR. Expect the second-year wideout to have a massive second year, no matter who is throwing him the ball.