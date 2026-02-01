Sam Darnold’s Fiancée: Katie Hoofnagle Continues to Motivate Seahawks QB to Win His First Super Bowl

Sam Darnold has managed to win over several fans throughout his run-up to Super Bowl LX on February 8th, but it’s still safe to say that there isn’t a single fan or coach in all of Seattle who loves him as much as his fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle. Ever since the star quarterback first went public with their relationship in 2023, she’s been his biggest advocate and supporter, even more so than the coveted 12th man.

Advertisement

Although not much is known about Hoofnagle herself. Well, it turns out that when she’s not busy touring NFL stadiums and cheering on her soon-to-be husband, she can be found working as a marketing specialist at Renvio, a company that emphasizes efficiency and care for dialysis programs and patients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

If you need an example of just how strong her admiration for Darnold is, look no further than their post-game celebration at the NFC Championship. After having to endure one of the most chaotic games of the year, the two of them finally reunited on the field. “How about that?” he asked her. “Let’s f**king go,” she exclaimed. “I’m so proud of you... You did that.” “We did that,” he corrected her.

Now, she’s hoping that he can lead them to one more celebration ceremony as Darnold and his Seattle Seahawks continue to prepare for their matchup against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Regardless of what the final result may be, however, fans can certainly expect Hoofnagle to be in attendance on February 8th.

The 28-year-old signal caller originally proposed to her on the beach of Dana Point, California, in July of last year, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, fans can expect to receive news of their wedding in the coming months once Darnold has been relieved of his football duties. Of course, he’s likely hoping to enter the 2026 season with two rings on his hand, not just one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

The lovely couple has the honor of being the favored side in this year’s match-up, as the Seahawks continue to be listed as -4.5 favorites. Typically, that fact brings with it a little bit of reassurance, but when you realize that the underdog has managed to cover Las Vegas’ magic number in each of the last four consecutive Super Bowls, it’s safe to say that they still have plenty of work to do before they can begin to relax and think about wedding colors.

Then again, it’s hard to ever feel like a loser when you have a cast of characters in your life that are as loving and as supportive as the ones surrounding Darnold. Simply put, there’s no need to feel too bad for the guy if he comes up short against New England, as he’s already won the game in life.