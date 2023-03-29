HomeSearch

“Brian Gutekunst went scorched Earth and put it all on Aaron Rodgers”: Skip Bayless loves the drama Packers QB created with Jets trade request

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 29/03/2023

Aaron Rodgers, Brian Gutekunst
Credit: USA Today Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office have had struggles for a while, and GM BRian Gutekunst recently explained just how strained the relationship really was.

Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers has become more and more tainted as the years have gone on, and in recent memory, every offseason has been a waiting game to see if he would leave or not.

Two years ago, Rodgers threatened to miss training camp. He’s had press conferences where he’s gone off about the Packers’ front office and their inability to respect Rodgers’ wishes and keep the players he wants around him.

This season, the dam finally burst and Rodgers demanded a trade from the Packers to the New York Jets. The demand is public, and now, it’s just a waiting game as to when the two sides will agree to a deal.

Brian Gutekunst tried to contact Aaron Rodgers, but the MVP refused

A lot of rumors have been flying around regarding how exactly Rodgers’ trade demand was processed and what happened since the NFL season ended.

We know that Rodgers went on a darkness and after he came out, he said that going into the retreat, he was 90% sure of retiring.

Rodgers also claimed that when the 2022 season ended, the Packers made it clear they wanted him back, but they also shopping him around, something he learned.

GM Brian Gutekunst, however, said that there were never any trade talks with Rodgers and that despite the team trying to contact him several times, he refused to engage.

The Packers and GM Gutekunst are all trying to move on and make a deal as soon as possible. Rodgers’ “90% retiring claim” is the only thing holding it back reportedly as the Jets want an extra pick back.

Skip Bayless is living for all the drama

Skip Bayless is a notorious Aaron Rodgers hater, and when he saw what GM Gutekunst had to say, he was loving it. He embraced the fact that GM Gutekunst exposed Rodgers and called him out.

