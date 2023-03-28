Tom Brady’s Latest Beach Day Photos with Son Jack & Pal Gronk Are Going Viral

The future Hall of Famer is enjoying his life after announcing his second retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is having the time of his life with his kids and friends. Tom Brady recently posted a series of sunny pictures on his official Instagram account.

The 45-year-old looked like his game form when he played football with his friends for leisure. Even though he professionally ended his career, his posts showed that football will stay with him forever. Along with throwing the pigskin around to his pals, he spent an awesome time with his three children.

Tom Brady chills on the beach with his kids and friends

The NFL MVP-winner shared pictures of himself. The beach looked pristine as he was captured with his oldest son John ‘Jack’ Edward Thomas, whom he had with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. He was also seen hugging her youngest son, Benjamin Rein, 13, from the back in a pool while his youngest daughter, Vivian Lake, carefully navigated the waves on her surfboard.

Everybody looked happy and relaxed in the pictures. They also looked fashionable as they donned Brady Brand swim wears. Apart from his children, the former New England Patriots pals also joined him on the trip. While Rob Gronkowski was amusingly photographed in goggles in the water, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker were seen holding beverages in their hands. He captioned the picture, “Beach day with the crew.”

Since each of the former teammates retired from the NFL, they have remained close friends. Brady was the most recent player to hang up his jersey; he declared his (second) retirement in February.

Brady is dipping his feet in the dating pool

Now that the star quarterback is retired from the league, he has a lot of time in his schedule. Additionally, it has been almost five months since Tom divorced his Brazilian supermodel wife. This gives him even more of a reason to put himself out there in the dating market.

As per Page Six, the NFL GOAT is dating around. “He’s shopping,” said one of the sources that is close to the eligible bachelor. “He is out and about.” It is obviously no news that Brady will have a ton of prospects. Whom will he ultimately choose?