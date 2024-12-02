Brief History of Azeez Al-Shaair’s Dirty Hits on Tom Brady and Other NFL Players

Azeez Al-Shaair has managed to do the unthinkable! His reckless tackle this week on a sliding Trevor Lawrence, which led to the QB’s concussion, has united all fanbases against the linebacker. What’s worse, however, is that this isn’t Azeez’s first rodeo with reckless tackling.

Advertisement

Following this week’s horrific hit, a compilation of Azeez’s reckless tackles and hits over the years has surfaced. One of the standout clips in the compilation features Al-Shaair’s interaction with the Bucs’ version of Tom Brady, where he’s seen literally grabbing the GOAT by the throat.

The next dark spot in Azeez’s tackling history occurred during the Week 2 outing against the Chicago Bears, where he first irked Chicago by delivering a reckless flying tackle on Caleb Williams to push him out of bounds.

What followed was a heated exchange between the two teams, which escalated further when Azeez threw a heavy right jab at backup RB Roschon Johnson’s helmet. While the timeout and the helmet spared the LB from a hefty penalty, his actions against Lawrence were rightly penalized, leading to his ejection from the game.

Azeez Al-Shaair try not to be a dirty player challenge (impossible) pic.twitter.com/PI30RkpMr7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 2, 2024

The video compilation above is enough evidence to earmark Azeez as this generation’s Vontaze Burfict. While that’s not a flattering title to have, the Texans player won’t mind. After all, he has no guilt in his conscience because this is all part of the game for him.

Azeez Al-Shaair opens up on his rough tackling history

After the brutal tackle on Trevor Lawrence, Azeez took to social media to set the record straight. For most netizens, the LB’s tackle on the Jaguars quarterback was the final nail in the coffin as they resorted to racist, stereotypical remarks to condemn the player’s actions over the years. In reply, Azeez clarified that none of his actions have been ill-intended.

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that,” said the Texans star.

Azeez, however, did agree that he deliberately plays rough. The Texans Linebacker argued that he knows the limits and justified his actions by citing that he plays rough enough to ensure that no long-term injuries are sustained by his opponents.

He argued that the NFL is highly competitive, so his roughness is nothing personal. The LB also revealed that he always prays for his opponents’ wellbeing after they suffer a tackle. In simple words, Azeez embodies the adage — All is fair in love and war.

“My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families!”

While it’s refreshing to see an NFL defender bring that old-school aggression to the modern game, maintaining safety is crucial. Though Azeez’s words don’t seem to have malintent, his actions on the field are drastically different. Here’s hoping he finds a balance in his game for the well-being of his opponents.