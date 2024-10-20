“Bring Back Bill Belichick” Echoes on X as Patriots Suffer Demoralizing Loss Against Jaguars

HILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: NFL, American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL: SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240916128

The New England Patriots are facing a lot of backlash on social media, with many fans calling them one of the worst teams in the NFL at the moment. In all honestly, one can’t blame them for stating the truth.

New England had a chance to end their 5-game losing streak against the Jaguars on Sunday. However, after a good start, the Patriots did what they have been doing all season — lose the plot completely with every passing second. Giving up their 7-point lead in the second quarter, the Patriots ended up losing by 16-32 despite Drake Maye’s valiant attempt to get his team back in the reckoning.

As a result, the Patriots have now been reduced to a 1-6 record and fans have no choice but to ask Robert Kraft to re-hire Bill Belichick. Bill, who has a 266-121 regular season win-loss record for New England, was let go in January this year by the franchise.

A horrible 4-13 record last season was one of the main reasons why Bill lost his head coaching job. However, it seems like his departure has only made things worse in New England. Just a solitary win in 7 weeks has forced fans to believe that registering even 4 wins this regular season seems improbable.

Hence, they want Bill Belichick back. Echoing this sentiment on X, one fan wrote “bring back Bill Belichick.” Another one reminded the football world that under Bill, who served New England as a head coach for 24 long seasons, his team never went 1-6.

Bring back Bill Belichick, enough is enough — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) October 20, 2024

Bill Belichick was never 1-6.

Bill Belichick never described his own team as “soft”

Bill Belichick never got the pass Jerod Mayo is getting right now. Mayo at 1-6 is treated better than Belichick was at 6-1. — Rex Dart (@the_eskimo_spy) October 20, 2024

The Patriots have so many issues. Maybe letting go of Bill Belichick wasn’t the best decision. — TheJamesPatrick (@TheJamesPatrick) October 20, 2024

Not having bill belichick to discipline these players is rly showing rn — Kentell Gaulden (@datboyK3bruh) October 20, 2024

Public perception about Bill Belichick has changed very quickly

Before Belichick was let go, many fans had rallied on different social media platforms advocating for a new coach. They argued that without Tom Brady, Bill was like a fish out of water. Simply because after Brady left New England, Bill won 29 and lost 38 games over 4 seasons.

Overall, without Tom Brady, Belichick went 47-57 as a New England coach and when Tom was with him, he had an astonishing 219-64 win-loss record. Keeping these stats in mind, one can argue that to rebuild, Kraft made the right call by letting Bill go and even fans were happy to see the change. However, things have changed rather quickly as several New England admirers are now asking Bill to come back.

For now, Robert Kraft’s new HC Jerod Mayo needs to do better in order to make his boss look good. Coming back to the Patriots vs Jaguars game, the only positive for New England was Drake Maye. The young QB scored 2 touchdowns and finished with 276 passing yards. It’ll be interesting to see how he leads his unit in week 8 when the Patriots will take on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets.