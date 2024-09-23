Brittany Mahomes Cheers for Husband Patrick in Stylish Red Boots And Chiefs Gear During Week 3 Game Against Falcons

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany pose for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson Art Gallery. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As the Kansas City Chiefs face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, who is pregnant with their third child, showed up to support the team– who are looking to continue their hot start to the season.

Mrs. Mahomes’ presence for the Sunday Night Football was confirmed when Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson shared a picture with Brittany at at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Brittany flaunted a grey t-shirt with the “Kansas City Chiefs” logo with thigh-high short pants and to complement the look, Brittan wore bright red knee-high boots.

Once the post made it online, fans were excited to see Brittany turning up to cheer for her husband.

One fan loved the fact that Brittany and Jackson are always there to support Patrick during the Chiefs games. At the same time, another fan complimented Brittany’s game-day outfit.

A third fan could spot Brittany’s pregnancy glow and lovingly pointed it out through her comment. Meanwhile, a fourth fan felt Brittany looked classy yet adorable at the Chiefs vs. Falcons clash.

Sadly, on the field, the game wasn’t as smooth for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was intercepted by Falcons’ safety Justin Simmons

While Patrick Mahomes was aiming to make a quick mark in the early half of the game, Justin Simmon intercepted the quarterback’s attempt to score.

Not the one to give up and to make up for Mahomes’ fourth interception of the season, the Chiefs Kingdom’s defense stepped up. Defensive End George Karlaftis tackled for a loss on first down and then disrupted the Falcons’ third-down play–which forced a quick punt to give Kansas City another chance.

As the play progressed, Mahomes and his team started moving down the field. QB Rashee Rice and RB Samaje Perine helped get the first downs–which pushed the team closer to the Falcons’ end of the field. Although it was hard because of a long third down, Mahomes ran around and threw the ball right to the edge of the field. It worked and now the Chiefs were closer to scoring.

Following this, Mahomes relied on Rice once again with the goal line in sight. As Rice sprinted into the end zone, it tied the game at 7-7 with the Chiefs back in the hunt.