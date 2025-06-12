Brittany Mahomes Reveals How She Achieved 98% Sleep Performance During Pregnancy, Despite Already Having 2 Kids

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sleep deprivation and lack of self-care are practically a phase of life that every young parent goes through, especially if you’re a mom juggling multiple toddlers. For most, it’s an accepted cost of parenthood. But not for Brittany Mahomes.

Now a mother of three, she and Patrick Mahomes’ third child, daughter Golden Raye Mahomes, was born on January 12. However, despite having two young children at home and being pregnant with her third, the former soccer player managed to maintain an astonishing 98% sleep performance, according to her WHOOP data.

And this wasn’t just a statistical fluke. As Brittany Mahomes noted on the latest episode of The WHOOP Podcast, it was the result of intentional choices and well-earned discipline.

“You know, it was not easier because I have two little ones running around that I have to keep up with,” the KC Current owner admitted. “Pregnancy is not my favorite, but I feel like I kind of knew what was coming, so I braced myself a little bit better and just kind of accepted it.”

Unlike her first pregnancy with daughter Sterling Skye, when she could nap and relax with no other children to care for, the most recent one was an all-out grind. “With Sterling, it was like I could lie on the couch and take naps all day and just relax because I didn’t have kids to run around with,” Brittany explained. “But this one, keeping up with two toddlers… was a lot.”

Still, she found a smart way to catch some shut-eye. “Luckily, they nap at the same time, so Mom napped when they napped every day.”

Beyond syncing her schedule with her kids’, Patrick’s wife also emphasized that sleep was a non-negotiable priority. “Sleep is very important in my life,” she said. “I make it a priority.”

And one of her biggest tips to achieve this goal? A pregnancy pillow — specifically, the kind that wraps around your entire body. “That saved me,” she revealed. “I did get a new mattress too this go around, because when I was sleeping, I was sleeping very, very good for sure.”

And it wasn’t just the comfort of her pillow that helped her sleep like a baby — Brittany also made a strong case for consistency and mental well-being as contributing factors. Hence, her advice to other moms was simple: “Don’t forget about yourself”, as she stressed how moms need to “show up every day” for themselves as much as they do for their children.

“If you’re not in the best mental and physical state that you can be, it’s very hard to parent and keep up with someone else,” she added.

Talking about self-care, Brittany revealed that her go-to form of self-care was staying active.

“Working out is a big one for me,” Patrick’s wife shared. “I make sure I get that in weekly, as many times as I can. Obviously things happen, you’re busy, sometimes you can’t get it in… but definitely making that a priority.”

Between raising three children, including newborn Golden, running her business ventures, and supporting hubby Patrick Mahomes through multiple Super Bowl wins, Brittany Mahomes has somehow found enough time to balance it all. And the sleep stats are a testament to her ability to juggle responsibilities seamlessly. Truly inspiring!