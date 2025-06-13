Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany’s Performance Data Reveals How Stressed Out She Was During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his wife Brittany Mahomes walk off the field after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Losing the Super Bowl always stings, especially for Patrick Mahomes, who has won more Lombardi Trophies than he has lost. But for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs quarterback, this year’s defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles hit her hard for different reasons. Not only was she in the stands at the Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl 59, witnessing her husband’s worst ever performance on the biggest stage, but she also had to manage her three kids, including a newborn.

It’s safe to imagine that she must have been stressed. But how stressed are we talking about? Well, thanks to Brittany’s WHOOP band, we now have the data to prove just how strenuous that experience really was for her.

Appearing on the WHOOP Podcast this week, Patrick Mahomes’ wife opened up about the emotional toll of the night. When asked what her most stressful day of the year was, she didn’t hesitate. “I could say Super Bowl for sure,” the former soccer player said.

And the numbers backed her up. According to her WHOOP data, Brittany’s daily stress levels typically hovered around 5% — a signal that, even with a hectic life, she’s relatively calm. “I love when my WHOOP tells me I’m not stressed,” she said with a laugh. “It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

But the Super Bowl was different, because on the big day, that number spiked to 14%, nearly three times her baseline. “Yes, I did 100% feel that,” Brittany admitted. “Three kids to a Super Bowl makes it even more stressful.”

When asked whether she tries to manage these stressful moments or just embraces them, the KC Current owner was candid in her response. “Yeah, it just is what it is. There’s no getting around that for sure,” she added.

Seeing Brittany Mahomes’ heightened stress levels at the Super Bowl this year was not that surprising because it truly was a rough day to be a Chiefs fan.

The night had started with so much hope, with many backing them to do the historic three-peat, but quickly spiraled as the Chiefs were overwhelmed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even Patrick Mahomes, despite his MVP status, turned the ball over three times, including a pick-six, as the Chiefs fell 40-22 in a game that never felt close. Although Brittany looked composed from the stands, the data showed just how intense it was behind the scenes.

Even after the game, the emotions lingered. This was evident when the Mahomes family’s infant sleep coach, Jenna, posted a heartfelt message calling Brittany “the glue” who holds it all together. Brittany simply reposted the story with one word: “Crying” — giving us a glimpse into the emotional load she carries — one that WHOOP also happened to quantify.

While Patrick Mahomes and his family may have ended the season on a painful note, there’s no question they did it together. Brittany’s WHOOP data didn’t just track stress — it captured the weight of being a parent, a partner, and the rock for one of the NFL’s biggest stars on football’s biggest night. But this time, the numbers told the full story.