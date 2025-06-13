“My Push Time Decreased”: Brittany Mahomes Explains How She’s as Competitive as Patrick Mahomes With a Pregnancy Example

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes in attendance during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to the world of fitness and sports. A former soccer player herself and now married to a football pro, Brittany always keeps her health and fitness in check. Now a new mom for the third time, Brittany is detailing what her post-partum fitness looks like. And how she’s just as competitive as her athlete husband.

Speaking to WHOOP, the Kansas City Current co-owner advocated for “self-care” as an important first step after pregnancy. After all, if you don’t take care of yourself, how will you take care of your baby?

“Self-care and taking care of yourself (is really important). A big one for me is obviously working out. So I make sure that I get that in, weekly, as many times as I can…Just make sure that you’re taking care of yourself so you can be physically and mentally there for your child.”

The Mahomes clan now includes daughter Sterling Sky, son Bronze Lavon, and their baby Golden Raye. They welcomed Golden Raye to the family in January, just as Patrick was preparing for a Super Bowl three-peat. Everyone knows about Patrick’s competitiveness.

Turns out, Brittany is just as competitive, and she displayed that as she pushed to cut down her own labor time.

“Every birth, I got better. And my push time decreased. Every year, I’m like ‘we gotta beat 7 minutes, we gotta beat 5 minutes,’ and I did.”

So, will she be trying to beat her new record anytime soon? Turns out, the Mahomes clan is done growing. For now. It seems like 3 is the magic number.

“We’re done. I don’t know, I mean I feel like you can never like say you’re done, but I think three is all I need,” Brittany told the host.

As for what she’s focusing on fitness-wise as she “bounces back” from her pregnancy, Brittany is taking it slow and easy this time around after hurting herself last time. She’s focusing on “core strength and pelvic floor.” And “whatever feels good right now.”

With the new addition, the Mahomes are now enjoying their time as a family of five. As Patrick gears up for his ninth NFL season and bounces back from his gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss last season, Brittany will be juggling things back home as both try to navigate their high-profile lives while staying grounded in their private, family-focused world.