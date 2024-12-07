Brittany Mahomes Drops Hilarious Nugget On Son Bronze’s Dislike Towards Santa

It seems like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ son Bronze’s dislike of Santa Claus, which we first came to know two years back, is here to stay. Brittany’s latest Instagram story showcased a snap of her son, who was visibly uncomfortable posing, almost faking a smile. The reason was Santa, she revealed in the caption.

“A perfect picture of how the Santa pictures did not go…” Brittany wrote, presenting how Bronze was not at all happy with the universally loved mythical figure standing nearby.

Damn bro. Patrick Mahomes’ son Bronze really hates Santa lol. pic.twitter.com/4nXzJIQ5QW — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 7, 2024

Right after, Brittany posted another snap where the two-year-old looked high in spirits. “Of course, he was smiley and in a great mood once he wasn’t close to Santa,” explained Brittany.

Brittany Mahomes posts a before-after pic or Bronze with and without Santa. Hilarious pic.twitter.com/sFPykhWs2A — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 7, 2024

Bronze was born with an inherent dislike of Santa. In December 2022, Brittany posted on X revealing her one-month-old son’s fear of the Christmas favorite. Brittany let her followers know that Bronze was so afraid of Santa that he refused to sleep.

“Bronze last night told me Santa was coming so he didn’t wanna sleep,” Brittany had written.

Bronze last night told me Santa was coming so he didn’t wanna sleep — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 25, 2022

What’s more intriguing is that the dislike for Santa runs in the family. His elder sister, Sterling Skye, seems equally afraid of the Christmas figure.

Back in December 2023, Brittany shared a cute family photo on Instagram where she, Patrick, and the kids were seated on a couch with Santa.

While the NFL star and his wife gleed with joy, Sterling and Bronze looked quite rigid. The two kids refused to have Santa anywhere near their line of vision and had expressions of dread on their faces.

Though the behavior seems unconventional, experts believe that it is normal in young kids. As per Mercedes Samudio, a licensed social worker and parent coach, the reason stems from Santa’s so-called mythical power to “see what they do and judge them”. Young kids are afraid of the good child/bad child narrative which determines the kind of gift they receive from Santa.

Samudio also explained that they at times find it difficult to gauge abstract concepts like omnipresence and get confused. They end up getting overwhelmed seeing Santa, and express it out as fear in certain situations.