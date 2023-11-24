Brittany Mahomes Pairs $150 Red Nike Retro Sneakers With Custom Pants to Create a Stunning Chiefs Themed Gameday Outfit

Brittany Mahomes always has the style-savvy charm around her. Her game-day fashion statement is always on point and creates quite the buzz. She once more stole the spotlight during the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. The 28-year-old fashionista sported a chic ensemble, a Chiefs-themed outfit that perfectly embodied her support for the team.

Brittany’s outfit featured custom-made white pants with red patches and emblems featuring the jersey number of Patrick Mahomes. She paired the pants with a fitted white sweater top and a puffy white jacket, thus creating a sleek and sporty appearance. However, it was her choice of footwear that truly turned heads.

The standout element of Brittany’s outfit was undoubtedly her $150 Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in a striking red hue. These kicks added a bold and vibrant touch to her nearly all-white outfit. The Air Force 1 collection boasts tough stitching, and pristine materials with a cup sole design thus ensuring both durability and style.

The leather upper which is originally designed for performance hoops, ages to soft perfection, and the Nike Air cushioning provides lasting comfort. The shoe features a rubber outsole with heritage hoops. The low-cut, padded collar offers a sleek and comfortable fit. Brittany seems to be a master at blending fashion and support for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brittany Mahomes Rocked Chiefs-Themed White Pants

It wasn’t just the Nike Sneakers that worked for Brittany. The Week 11 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles also featured her custom-designed game-day pants. The white pants were designed by Kristin Juszczyk, who specializes in reworked clothes. Interestingly, she is connected to the NFL world, being the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, the 49ers full-back.

The bespoke pants were full of small details. The pair of pants included a pocket similar to the back of Mahomes’ Chiefs jersey. The patches were crafted to relate to the Chiefs logo and QB all in one. There’s another pocket with a “15” motif and a Chiefs jersey sleeve. The pockets were highlighted with gold chains adding a touch of flair. They also adorned Mahomes’ jersey number 15, the NFL, and old AFL logos.

The Chiefs faced a 21-17 upset from the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss marked the Chiefs’ second defeat in three games. They will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, in an opportunity to redeem themselves and get ahead in the season.