“Jalen Hurts Would’ve Signed”: Fans Upset as Shedeur Sanders Joins Joe Burrow in Denying Autograph to Young Fan

Athletes often walk a fine line when it comes to interacting with fans. While supporters are the lifeblood of sports, there’s only so much time and energy a player can give. Fans sometimes forget that athletes are people too, with their own need for privacy and personal time, without being hounded for an autograph at every turn. It takes real patience to turn down requests politely, especially when some fans can be overly persistent or are simply looking to make a quick buck by reselling signatures.

Advertisement

When it comes to adults, there are no hard rules. But with kids, it’s different; everyone knows you don’t turn down a young fan’s request for an autograph or a photo. These children aren’t chasing profit; their admiration is genuine and pure, born from true love for the game and the player.

That’s why Shedeur Sanders sparked controversy just before his first preseason game when he turned down a young fan’s request for an autograph. As if the spotlight on him wasn’t already intense, the moment drew even more scrutiny. His reasoning? Optics.

“I’m about to play a game. It’s not a great look to be signing stuff,” Sanders explained.

The child walked away visibly disappointed, and many fans weren’t impressed. Some criticized Sanders sharply, with one saying that if Jalen Hurts had been in the same situation, he would have signed without hesitation. Another called the move “unforgivable” and urged him to make it right.

Others, however, were more understanding, suggesting it may have been team protocol and that fans shouldn’t have put Sanders in that position so close to kickoff.

Hurts would have signed. — Deez (@281salty) August 15, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

I was a HUGE Shedeur fan until THIS. Unforgivable. — godcandle.algo | (@OrnimusMaximus) August 15, 2025

A user commented,

Must be protocol — SendaRoniTV (@sendaronitv) August 15, 2025

Others said,

This shouldn’t be a viral moment. He shouldn’t be put in that situation — HumbleBeing (@HumbleW42315015) August 15, 2025

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only one to draw criticism for passing on autograph requests. Just last week, Joe Burrow found himself in a similar situation. As he walked around, a young fan followed him, repeatedly asking for a signature. Burrow never stopped, ignoring the pleas until he reached his car, got in, and drove away.

Awful: Bengals star QB Joe Burrow has gone viral for REFUSING to sign an autograph for a young fan. “Just one, please, just one please for a kid.” You can see how sad the fan was pic.twitter.com/evCKXNDPzW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 14, 2025

In contrast, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers went out of his way to make a young fan’s day. Despite recently signing with the Steelers, Rodgers spotted a child wearing his old Packers jersey and asked for an autograph. The four-time MVP not only signed the jersey but also shook the boy’s hand, and even greeted his father with a handshake before heading off.

Class Act: The legendary Aaron Rodgers went out of his way to sign this young fan’s Packers jersey despite signing with the Steelers. A memory this kid will never forget ❤️ Rodgers is a role model on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/2DaNdoCe5l — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2025

While it doesn’t prove anything, Rodgers’ interaction was a thoughtful gesture, especially for a player who often gets a bad rap in the media. By the same token, declining in the moment doesn’t make Shedeur or Burrow bad people. Both have signed plenty of autographs in the past; this just happened to be a time when they chose not to. At the end of the day, it’s their prerogative.