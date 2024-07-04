Brittany Mahomes Shares How Being a Fit Parent Goes Beyond Than Just Feeling Good

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the fittest couples in the NFL today. Most of their Instagram stories either revolve around fitness or spending quality time with their kids. Hence it’s no surprise that Brittany believes that being a fit parent affects both the kids and the parents in a positively reinforcing way.

In her latest Instagram story, Brittany Mahomes reposted a post that argued about the importance of being a fit parent. The post said that an underrated positive of being a fitness-conscious parent is the fact that kids would naturally see fitness and exercise as the norm. This would thus encourage them to inculcate the parents’ attitude toward fitness prompting them to exercise with their guardians.

“An unrecognized benefit of you being fit as a parent is that your kids will see fitness as something that’s normal. They’ll imitate your actions and they’ll want to exercise with you. Your children will follow your lead. Be the example for them.”

Interestingly, this is also backed by the latest research papers from Malaysian researchers where they came to the conclusion that fit parents indeed influence exercise and fitness motivations in young kids. The key however per the research paper was the extent to which the parents were involved in the kids’ lives. Thus it’s not surprising to see Brittany endorse this stance, more so, considering her athletic past.

Brittany Mahomes Has Been A Fitness Enthusiast Since Her Early Days

For many today, Brittany Mahomes is a successful entrepreneur, internet personality, and a proud homemaker. But before tying the knot with Patrick, she was a professional soccer player. Since her high school days, Brittany was into soccer leading her to the professional first division in Iceland. There, Brittany played professionally for UMF Afturelding/Fram. Her stint lasted only a year ending with her winning the league with the Icelandic club.

She soon returned to the US and decided to completely quit the sport in 2018. After pulling the curtains on her short soccer stint, she made the best use of her degree in kinesiology by taking up fitness training. After two years, in 2020, Brittany completely switched lanes, focused on entrepreneurship, and became who she is today.

Despite all the changes in her life, one thing that was common for her was fitness. To date, she is known for taking care of her body meticulously, and in the few stories about her kids, we see the two running around always with balls and other toys. Safe to say, Brittany is a great ambassador for new parents who keeps a keen eye on inculcating good habits in kids from a very young age.