Brittany Mahomes Wears $170 Denim Jordans to the Chiefs Game, Breaking Her Streak for a Typical Chiefs Theme Look

Brittany Mahomes has always been seen on the sidelines cheering for her husband, Patrick Mahomes. She’s a dedicated Chiefs cheerleader, whether it’s the Super Bowl or any regular-season game. Visiting the Raiders’ home turf this week, Brittany once again stole the spotlight, but in a different style.

The former soccer star is known for her flashy wardrobe and never shies away from donning an over-the-top game day outfit. She often wears red and white outfits like the team’s jersey. However, during the recent bout against the Raiders, she went for a denim look.

Captioned, “Game day with my sidekicks ❤️”, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to bless her fans with a set of pictures from the sidelines. She can be seen donning a No. 15 blue colored jacket, which matches her Jordan 1 High OG. Interestingly, this pair of shoes has a retail price tag of only $170, much lower than the custom kicks she usually wears.

According to a bidding page on StockX, a pair of denim-blue Jordan 1 High OG will cost about $230. The price varies based on the size and goes up to $292 for women’s size 9. These pairs come with red extra laces, denim hangtags, and Dubre.

Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter, Sterling Skye Was Overjoyed After Seeing Her Father

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was also present at the game and can be seen posing with Brittany in several pictures. The 2-year-old is dressed in a red sparkly jacket, white and red striped pants, and white shoes. She seemed really happy after Patrick came down the sidelines to greet his loving family.

Moreover, Chiefs TE Blake Bell’s wife, Lyndsey Bell, also posed for the camera with Brittany and Sterling. Lyndsey was accompanied by her daughter, Brinleigh.

When the defending champs faced the Eagles last week, Brittany wore custom-made pants in white and red and a white jacket for the game. The designer also included gold chains around the pant’s pockets and included a few No. 15s in black.

The visiting Eagles came out as a winner last week, as Mahomes’ game-winning touchdown pass was dropped by Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The star QB’s wife was spotted comforting him on the sidelines.