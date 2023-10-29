NFL Reporter Erin Andrews Dresses Up As Deion Sanders To Celebrate Halloween In Prime Fashion

Erin Andrews is undoubtedly one of the biggest Deion Sanders fans out there. She has always believed in the Prime Effect, and she is also known to back Colorado and the hype it created this season. So it didn’t come as a surprise when she used the Halloween celebration to materialize her support for Coach Prime when they needed it the most.

In her peak Halloween fever, Erin Andrews took to Instagram to post a picture on her story where she was dressed up as Deion Sanders himself. She showed off her prime persona, donning the same gear with a hat and a jacket.

Deion Sanders Endorses Erin’s Clothing Line

Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders has become a popular Halloween costume choice this year, and NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews gladly joined in the fun. She donned an outfit, almost similar to Coach Prime’s, during a visit to Dick’s Sporting Goods. This move has garnered praise from Sanders himself, who recently commended Andrews for the Prime clothing line, saying, “You go, girl!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/msyashikagarg/status/1718637772385522149?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the spirit of this Celtic festival, Erin Andrews recently shared a picture of a family, all dressed up as Pat McAfee, Deion Sanders, and herself. The family in question is the Faldmo family, who shared their pic dressed as these famous icons on Instagram. Ashley Faldmo was seen mirroring Fox’s Erin Andrews and her husband Chase Faldmo was imitating Pat McAfee. But it was their little son who had donned the most perfect one. The little guy was seen sporting the infamous Colorado godfather Deion Sanders look.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/msyashikagarg/status/1718643759683190936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Colorado Buffaloes had a challenging Saturday night, resulting in a loss that brought their season record to 4-4 after facing UCLA. However, with Coach Prime’s influence and support, there’s hope that the team can bounce back in the upcoming weeks. And with supporters like Andrews, who had recently launched a Deion Sanders-themed collection under her WEAR clothing brand, there’s no one stopping the ‘Prime Effect.’

Erin’s Awe-Inspiring Clothing Line Collab With Coach Prime

The FOX sideline reporter had recently unveiled an exciting partnership for her clothing brand, Wear by EA. She announced the official collaboration with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, the “Coach Prime” line. Andrews made it official through her brand and personal IG handles, stating, “The collab you’ve all been waiting for!”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyqnLX_r6oW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The partnership has led to an exclusive clothing collection, available at Dick’s Sporting Goods online and soon in select physical stores. After all, Deion Sanders has made a substantial impact in bringing the team out of the trenches. This collaboration with WEAR showcased the growing influence or, as many say, ‘The Prime Effect’ in the fashion industry as well.