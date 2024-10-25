Is Derrick Henry’s Middle Name “Lamar”?

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands off to running back Derrick Henry (22) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have always featured a tremendous running game during Lamar Jackson’s tenure. Jackson himself is a big reason for their overall success on the ground. But the Ravens offense’s overall dominance has risen to another level in 2024 thanks to the addition of running back Derrick Henry.

Advertisement

Their combined might fuel one another’s dominance. And oddly enough, they share more than the same backfield. Derrick’s middle name, and Jackson’s first name, are the same: Lamar.

Through Week 7, Henry is the NFL’s leader in rushing yards (873). Jackson, finally not bearing the brunt of Baltimore’s rushing load, still slots 11th in the category (455). Henry’s 6.5 yards per carry (YPC) are the most in the league; Jackson’s 6.2 yards per rush are second best.

Despite having the moniker, Henry doesn’t use it. With a quarterback who is often referred to by his first name alone, that’s a good thing. He’s more commonly known as “The King” – a name he garnered in his high school pursuit of the all-time rushing record. He’s also referred to as “Tractorcito”. According to The Tennessean’s Nick Suss, he’s “Shocka” to close friends and family.

No matter what you call him, Henry still hasn’t earned one designation: Super Bowl champion. He and Jackson are hopeful to change that in February. But before then, Henry could add another nickname to his ledger.

Lamar Jackson thinks Derrick Henry could break NFL’s single-season rushing record

Henry is averaging a shade under 125 rushing yards per game across Baltimore’s first seven contests. If he were to continue posting 124.7 yards per game, he would finish the 2024 season with 2,120 yards. That total would eclipse Eric Dickerson’s league-record 2,105 rushing yards from the 1984 campaign.

Henry’s focus, like Jackson’s, is on a Lombardi Trophy more than individual accolades. But when Jackson was asked on Wednesday about Henry’s chances of breaking the record, he couldn’t help but smile. Then, he supported his running back’s case.

Derrick Henry is on pace to break Eric Dickerson’s single season rushing mark. Does Lamar Jackson think Henry can break the record? “I believe he can do it,” Jackson said. pic.twitter.com/28ilbA8rOD — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 23, 2024

If history is any indication, Henry will have a great chance to surpass Dickerson’s mark. Over his career, Henry’s yards-per-carry averages have drastically increased as the season wanes on:

September – 4.18 YPC (30 games)

October – 4.80 YPC (35 games)

November – 4.94 YPC (27 games)

December – 5.11 YPC (30 games)

January – 5.89 YPC (4 games)

As mentioned, Henry is currently posting almost seven yards per rush with the Ravens. His track record, coupled with his absurd totals so far this year, may mean he’ll be sitting atop the single-season rushing throne come playoff time.