Justin Jefferson Praises Curious QB J.J. McCarthy After The Rookie’s Season-Ending Meniscus Injury

The Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, remains optimistic about rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy despite his recent devastating setback. McCarthy saw his NFL debut season derailed by a torn meniscus during training camp which has sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.

In an interview with Scoop City’s Dianna Russini, Jefferson praised McCarthy’s eagerness to learn:

“He’s a sponge. Wants to grab all of the information that he can. Always asking questions on how to become that top-tier quarterback. Just trying to learn the offense as a whole.”

Jefferson revealed his advice for the rookie about maintaining confidence and making a statement with every opportunity on the field.

Despite their limited time together, Jefferson appreciated their interactions and noted that McCarthy’s eagerness to learn would keep him around the Vikings’ facilities even while recuperating from the injury, where he could continue to absorb the team’s operations and grow as a player,

“Of course, you know he has a year to really watch and learn and really figure out how he’s gonna become that quarterback for us.”

Before the injury, McCarthy had shown promise in his preseason debut against the Raiders with two touchdown passes. His performance hinted at his potential as a future starting quarterback for the Vikings.

Now, with his unexpected absence, the Vikings have had to adjust their plans, with veteran QB Sam Darnold stepping into the starting quarterback role. And the WR is excited to play with his new teammate.

Darnold’s arm talent impresses Jefferson

In the same interview, Jefferson couldn’t help but marvel at Darnold’s throwing ability, especially on deep routes.

“To see the ball that he throws, especially the go balls, the deep balls that he throws. It was right in the hands and it feels like soft pillows.” Jefferson said, painting quite the picture of Darnold’s accuracy and touch.

With Darnold at the helm, expectations for the Vikings remain optimistic. A Wild Card spot in the playoffs seems within reach, and while winning the NFC North might be a tall order, it’s not entirely out of the question.

However, Jefferson remains confident in Darnold from what he’s witnessing in practice, highlighting the quarterback’s efforts to build chemistry and absorb knowledge from his teammates.

After a stint as Brock Purdy’s backup in San Francisco last year, Darnold is embracing his opportunity with the Vikings. His NFL career has seen its share of turbulence, including challenging rebuilds with both the Jets and Panthers. Now, with the Vikings, he has a fresh canvas to paint his NFL story.