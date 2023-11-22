Brittany Mahomes’ Custom-Made Pants Worn During Eagles Matchup Steal the Show in Arrowhead

Nov 11, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes watch play on the sidelines during the second half of a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes is constantly raising the bar with her stylish presence and increasing WAGS circle. She has managed to raise the bar again with her fashion at the Chiefs game. Known for her creative and spirited outfits, she took her game day fit to the next level this time again.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about Brittany’s ensemble with her custom-made pants, which stole the show. She became the talk of the town with her Mahomes style white pants studded with the highlights of him as a Chiefs’ pillar.

Crafted with much precision, the trousers had team colors and number ‘15’ patches. The number holds special importance as it is the jersey number of Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, the pants were also accentuated with add-ons like studded chains to make her sporty look pop on the sidelines.

She paired the customised bottoms with an all-white look along with red shoes and a contrasting sling bag. Mahomes’ trousers were an absolute stunner with Chiefs’ logos patched on the pockets. Designed by Kristin Juszczyk, an expert in reworked clothes, Mahomes shared the limelight with Taylor Swift in the Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany’s iconic way of supporting her QB husband made it to IG as fans swooped in to appreciate her for the same. Comments like “Casual slay” and “I can’t believe the beautiful sewing artistry she makes, the pants are awesome,” validated the fashionable attempt.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Missouri where Brittany made quite the appearance. Meanwhile, she was spotted intimately treating Patrick on the field with a hug before the start of Monday Night Football.

Marissa Lawrence sets the Fashion Bar High

The trend of personalized game day outfits was also held forward by another NFL WAG this week. Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars QB was seen in a fashion-forward appearance. She appeared in a monochrome ensemble with ‘Lawrence’ printed on the front in support of her husband Trevor Lawrence.

Much like Brittany’s attire, Marissa’s stylish game-day outfit lifted the team’s spirit. The personalized touch was obviously appreciated by the QB as he was seen posing along with Marissa on the sidelines with many other supporters.

Fans also appreciated Marissa’s style with comments like “The pants!!! So cute” and “Game day fit is always on point,” in her support.

These WAGS have made sure to make their own identity alongside the talented NFL players. They have not only supported their counterparts immensely but have transformed it into a trendsetting activity by making notable appearances.