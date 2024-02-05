Husband Patrick Mahomes might be the pro athlete, but the rest of the Mahomes clan is not to be underestimated in their fitness. Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player, is always on top of her form in the gym, occasionally giving fans a glimpse into her gym life. And this time she had an adorable little gym partner to give her company.

Recently, Brittany lit up Instagram with this super cute video from her workout session. But it wasn’t just any workout video. She had her little sidekick, Sterling, joined in, and it was the cutest thing ever. Brittany, rocking her white gym outfit, is doing her leg day, and there’s Sterling, in the most adorable white nightsuit with cute little footballs printed all over it, trying to keep up with mom’s rigorous workout.

The caption read, “Saturday workouts with my girl.” And when Brittany cheered on Sterling, saying “Good Job Sterling,” that was a heart-melter right there.

But Brittany’s fitness journey isn’t something that just popped up overnight. She’s been all about that fit life for a while now, even creating Brittany Lynne Fitness. It’s not just for the hardcore gym buffs; it’s for everyone. Whether you’re at home or hitting the gym, she’s got something for you. It’s all about finding that spot where you’re comfortable, setting your goals, and going for it.

Brittany’s Mission for Health

Brittany is on a mission to stay fit after giving birth to Sterling. She’s not just about workouts; she’s also shared her healthy diets on Instagram. On March 27, Brittany posted a picture of a delicious salad packed with fruits, veggies, tuna, and pita bread.

Since giving birth, she’s shared various meals, ranging from wings and sports drinks to chicken kebabs with rice, showing that she enjoys a balanced diet. Brittany, who owns a women’s soccer team, frequently shares her exercise routines, sometimes even working out with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson.

