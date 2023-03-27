Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Nailing the New BioSteel Ad as They Push to Further Grow Their Investment in The Sports Company

The Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews own a diverse portfolio when it comes to investment. A major chunk of their wealth goes to the sports industry, building stadiums, backing athletes, teams, and several brands, associated with fitness and health care. Apparently, BioSteel is one of them.

Recently the power couple united for an advertisement campaign for the sports drink company. As usual, they nailed the moment and showcased their longing trust for the brand. Even before signing an endorsement deal, back in 2020, Mahomes claimed to have used the product. This not only help the company increase its annual turnover but also got a new ambassador in the NFL Superstar.

Patrick Mahomes has wide range of investments over the years

Kansas City’s most loved couple, Brittany & Patrick Mahomes share similar interests when it comes to sports and signing endorsement deals. They both have roots in athleticism and hence it becomes easy to coordinate.

While the Chiefs quarterback got associated with Biosteel after his first Super Bowl Victory, Brittany joined the panel a few months ago. She was a professional Soccer player at college, and after signing with this company, the 27-year-old has become one of their top female endorsers.

A company that has been a part of my journey from the beginning, I’m excited to officially join the @BioSteelSports team. The best kept secret in sports is only getting better. #TeamBioSteel pic.twitter.com/WS4m0yRDqJ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 4, 2020

BioSteel is a Toronto-based company, and while they were trying to scale its operations in the United States, Mahomes turned out to be its best option. Apart from this nutritional drink, the signal-caller has had some high-profile relationships.

Adidas, Oakley, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Bose, DirecTV, Essentia Water, and Electronic Arts are some of them. He never shies to feature on the big screen, and he gave cameos for the State Farm commercials and Oakleys in recent times.

Mahomes reveals his secret routine to stay fit

Pro Football demands extreme levels of fitness. Especially for the quarterback, who is constantly moving in the pocket, slinging the ball requires adequate shoulder strength to make that happen. Patrick Mahomes being one of the top-tier athletes follows a disciplined approach to maintain his fitness levels.

“You have to grind every day. You can’t just show up and play on game day. You have to prepare throughout the week to get ready for the game.” Mahomes said in an interview, per cheatsheet.com.

“Shoulder care is definitely something I’m doing more than I used to. My trainer, Bobby Stroupe, takes me through a routine where my shoulder is in awkward positions while gaining strength,” he added.

Mahomes also has the advantage of having Brittany as his wife. She is a full-time trainer who understands the science of fitness much better. No wonder how the quarterback managed to bring the Championship title home despite a grueling ankle injury in 2023.