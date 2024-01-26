What is the Real Meaning Behind Patrick Mahomes’ Kids’ Names?

Brittany Mahomes in an interview with GQ Sports, credited Patrick Mahomes with the “the best father ever” label for his work-life balance. As the couple continues to celebrate their parenthood, they have sparked curiosity with their distinctive approach to naming their children, Sterling and Bronze. The couple also own two dogs, who are named Steel and Silver. Shedding light, they once shared a lighthearted anecdote about the origin of Sterling’s unique name during a Q&A session on Instagram.

As it turns out, the Mahomes family follows a lesser-known theme, aligning the names after elements. As intriguing as it sounds, the process of assigning names wasn’t as simple as it seems. Their firstborn bore the name Sterling with Bronze joining in later, thanks to Brittany Mahomes’ farsightedness and picky nature.

Brittany welcomed their dog Steel during college and only had Silver after she started her family with Patrick Mahomes. Considering the name Sterling for the second pet, she eventually reserved it for her future daughter. The naming journey continued with Silver to complement Steel and as their son arrived, the name Bronze completed their family of elements. While Bronze is an alloy of copper and tin, Sterling has both copper and silver in it, thus giving the two names derived from Chemistry.

It has been quite a journey for the two, especially Patrick Mahomes balancing football with parenting. Time and again, they have reiterated their pride and joy are their children. Their first child Sterling Skye was welcomed in Feb. 2021, and they later tied the knot in a picturesque Maui ceremony.

In May 2022, they announced the impending arrival of their son Bronze, welcoming him on Nov. 28, 2022. The Mahomes family who celebrated a milestone with the Super Bowl in Feb. 2023 plan to celebrate their children’s athletic future with a pre-decided approach.

Patrick Mahomes Never Wants to Come In Between Kids’ Athletic Dreams

Patrick Mahomes recently won his first road playoff game, making it to the AFC Championship showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. The athletic future of someone as accomplished as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is intriguing for the fans. In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Mahomes delved into his parenting philosophy, reflecting on his own upbringing and intentions with his children.

Patrick expressed his desire to support his children Sterling and Bronze in their athletic pursuits without imposing pressure. Brittany Mahomes, who competed internationally as a pro soccer player in Iceland supports her husband as she understands the nuances of sports. However, as a responsible father, Patrick also seeks to teach his kids the fundamentals before they venture off.

“I’m going to help teach my son, my daughter all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to let it be about them,” he explained.

Patrick Mahomes hails from Texas, where he grew up seeing his father Pat Mahomes as an accomplished MLB pitcher. He found his way into football, thanks to his upbringing which allowed him to have fun and forge his path. His intention of recreating the same opportunities for his children’s personal growth draws inspiration from his childhood.

“That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn’t pressure me to do anything. “

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed the star kid status and with his status as a 2-time Super Bowl Champion, his kids enjoy the same. But amidst the parenting challenges that they often post, the high school sweethearts have sparkled with togetherness.